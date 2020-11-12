MAFS Update: Kate Sisk founds new lingerie brand

We first met Kate Sisk on season 8 of Married at First Sight.
The 28-year-old hotel marketing specialist was matched with civil engineer Luke Cuccurullo when the experiment took to Philadelphia.
While the experts usually advocated for saving marriages, they agreed this match was “healthier apart”.
Even the MAFS experts wanted the marriage to end
Luke made it no secret the lack of attraction he had for her, which was enough to make any sane women have self-image issues after his harsh treatment.
Although Kate offered divorce early on, Luke declined because “he cared about her.” However, this was after telling her felt repulsed after kissing her.
Kate struggled with the lack of intimacy in the marriage and it caused her to doubt herself.
She founded her lingerie own brand
View this post on Instagram
Hi, everyone! I’m Kate, the founder of Hidden and today is my 30th birthday. To anyone else celebrating milestones this year – I know it’s not how we pictured it, but it surely will be an unforgettable one! I hope everyone is finding creative ways to still celebrate 💛 And if you create an account with Hidden, don’t forget to add your birthday – we’ll send you a gift 💝
Although Kate didn’t leave her Married at First Sight experience with a husband, she left with friendships and newfound confidence.
Using her platform, it’s her mission for women of all sizes to find this same feeling.
Her online boutique further describes Hidden Intimates as a collection “curated to help remind women to love themselves – piece by piece.”
Creating a brand that empowers women to love themselves, Kate Sisk wants to remind followers that being yourself is enough.
From lacy lingerie to cute PJs, Kate ensures there’s a piece to make every woman feel sexy. The website explained the importance of the collection, saying, “Often hidden, but not to be overlooked are the first things we put on our bodies in the morning, and the last things we put on at night.”
You may see a familiar face on the website- Kate asked fellow season 8 castmember Jasmine McGriff to model for the intimates brand.
Will you be checking out Kate’s lingerie brand?
Married at First Sight Atlanta returns in January 2021 on Lifetime.
- MAFS Update: Kate Sisk founds new lingerie brand - 12th November 2020
- How old is Jenny on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? Sumit’s parents won’t consent because she’s too old for son - 11th November 2020
- Karine Staehle undergoes cosmetic surgery in Brazil, see her new look - 11th November 2020