MAFS’ Thomas McDonald: Let’s get to know the Season 18 groom

Thomas McDonald is the only Season 18 groom showing progress in his marriage after being matched with Camille Parsons.

Earlier in the season, the 42-year-old received backlash from Married at First Sight viewers when he opened up about his past relationships early.

Thomas confessed that he was unfaithful to his previous girlfriend during their nine-year relationship, and that was an instant red flag for many.

However, we haven’t seen any more red flags since he married Camille.

She’s been having a few trivial issues with her husband, claiming he lacks swag compared to the men she’s dated in the past.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Chicago bride has been trying to change that, recently gifting him a pair of earrings to up his cool factor.

We’re very invested in these two because, spoiler alert for Season 18, they’re the only couple still together since filming the show.

We recently learned more about Camille, so let’s get to know the Chicago groom.

MAFS star Thomas McDonald has an interesting family history

Thomas joined MAFS because he saw the joy it brought his twin brother, Tim McDonald, who’s been happily married for years.

Thomas and Tim were adopted at a very young age but didn’t find out until they became adults.

That’s why Thomas had two moms at his wedding: his biological mom, whom he met in his thirties, and his adopted mom.

His adoptive father was diagnosed with stage four cancer a few months after the twins found out about their adoption.

He passed away soon after the diagnosis—a topic Thomas addressed during an emotional moment on the show.

Thomas has a successful career in finance

We’re not surprised that the straight-laced MAFS star has a budding career in the financial industry, as LinkedIn shows, with experience in customer service and professional development.

He attended Parkland College and then started his career as a banker at U.S. Bank, where he stayed for ten years while moving up the ranks at various locations.

He was the sales and service manager in Rock Falls, Illinois, then officer/branch manager in Dixon, Illinois, and later in Lemont, Illinois.

After a decade with the company, Thomas left in 2023 for his current position as officer/financial center manager at Fifth Third Bank.

When he’s not busy crunching numbers, Thomas volunteers alongside his coworkers at the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Career aside, we were hoping to get a sneak peek at Thomas’s life before MAFS, but that proved futile.

Much like his wife, Camille, Thomas is not on social media: no Instagram, no TikTok, no X, nothing! Can you say two peas in a pod?

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.