MAFS Tell All spoilers: Alums accuse Denver cast of ‘performing’ for the cameras

The Married at First Sight alums have been watching the current season, and they have a lot of opinions about the Denver cast.

On Wednesday night, Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, Stacia Karcher, Rachel Gordillo, Paige Banks, Bennett Kirschner, and Airris Williams, will be featured in the MAFS Cast Tell All, and they’re not holding back.

In a sneak peek of what’s to come, Jamie and Stacia opined that the Season 17 cast members were “performing” for the cameras.

Brennan Shoykhet and Austin Reed’s names were specifically mentioned in that conversation, and it’s not the first time.

Throughout the season, the husbands were called out by their wives for acting differently when the cameras were around.

Becca Haley accused Austin of making promises to her during their sessions with the experts but not following through when they weren’t filming.

Emily also blasted her husband Brennan for telling her to delete camera footage because it wouldn’t show him in the best light.

Now, the MAFS alums are sounding off on the couples, and they’re on the same page as the Season 17 wives.

Stacia Karcher and Jamie Otis think the Season 17 cast was ‘performing’ for the cameras

The MAFS alums had plenty to say about the Denver cast in a scene from the Tell All.

“I think they were like afraid of the cameras, afraid of what people would say,” reasoned Stacia. “So I think they were holding back a lot.”

Jamie agreed with the sentiment, adding, “I feel like some people were performing.”

She continued, “Brennan talked about the cameras and how he’s being portrayed, and then just thinking about like Austin, this season and the whole intimacy thing.”

Meanwhile, the other alums had quite a reaction to the mere mention of Austin, and they talked about his hesitancy in getting intimate with his wife.

Despite Becca’s constant pleading and crying, Austin refused to consummate their marriage, and the lack of intimacy became a major issue in their relationship.

Austin has yet to give a real reason for his behavior, but maybe he’ll shed more light on that during the two-part reunion.

MAFS alums dish on Becca and Austin’s intimacy issues

Once the Season 17 couple’s names were mentioned, things got more heated on the stage than ever during Becca and Austin’s marriage.

“Oh God! I’m like, just pull her hair…that’s all she wants,” exclaimed Stacia.

As the room erupted in laughter, she continued, “We could solve this right now, what are we doing?”

That’s when Doug Hehner had the room laughing again as he chimed in, “I was sexually frustrated. I was! The whole season I was.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.