MAFS teaser: Ikechi shares relationship update in Part 2 of the reunion

Ikechi Ojore shared a relationship update, and you’ll hear more about it in Part 2 of the Married at First Sight reunion.

A snippet of the scene was posted online, and viewers are already commenting.

MAFS fans are slamming the 41-year-old and questioning why he was so desperate to join the show when he wasn’t ready for marriage.

Viewers clocked Ikechi’s intentions early on after discovering he auditioned in two cities before being cast in Season 18.

His main goal seems to be promoting his poetry book, which backfired when MAFS viewers left several negative comments about the publication.

Early into his marriage to Emem Obot, it became clear that he did not want to be a husband, and after weeks of frustration, she finally called it quits.

Emem is now happily engaged to a new man, but what about Ikechi’s romantic life?

Is MAFS star Ikechi Ojore dating again?

Part 2 of the MAFS reunion is on the way, and in a sneak peek, Ikechi Ojore takes center stage when Kevin Frazier asks about his dating life.

“You’re actively looking right now?” questions the host.

“At this moment, I’m chill; I am not dating,” responds Ikechi, who adds he’s enjoying a peaceful and quiet life after his tumultuous time on the show.

“I’m being selfish,” he tells the cast, adding he’s been busy with art and music.

“I needed the absolute year to just do, see, and enjoy life, to be honest with you,” says Ikechi.

“I feel like I lost myself along the journey of everything that was happening, so solitude was probably the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

MAFS fans blast Ikechi for joining the show

Meanwhile, MAFS fans are not easing up on Ikechi, and after viewing the clip, they dragged him even more.

“Go away!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“😮 If he’s enjoying being alone after a 14-day marriage, he wasn’t ready for a relationship anyway,” reasoned someone else.

“Why did he apply for this show not once but TWICE if he doesn’t want to converse with anyone, let alone be married? Smh,” wrote a commenter.

Another MAFS viewer also said, “I’m confused. Why did he apply to join the show? And, I thought he said he was dating someone, but now he is enjoying his solitude. He is such a child.”

Pic credit: @kineticcontent/Instagram

When we saw Ikechi in Episode 18, New Love is in the Air, he promptly left the group event after seeing Emem and her new fiance Brandon.

Ikechi claimed he was going on a date, but do you think he just said that to save face?

