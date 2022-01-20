MAFS: Taylor Dunklin celebrates her ‘dirty 30’ birthday, shows off her beach body

Taylor Dunklin celebrates turning 30. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 10 star Taylor Dunklin celebrated a milestone birthday as she turned 30.

Taylor went all out for her “dirty 30” by taking a trip to Colombia. She shared some gorgeous pics from her travels, flaunting both the beautiful beaches and her stunning beach body.

Taylor Dunklin stuns in bikini-clad photos

Taylor Dunklin made a birthday post wishing herself a happy birthday in Spanish and sharing snapshots from all her fun moments with loved ones in Colombia.

Taylor’s first breathtaking photo in the post features her showing off her physique in a cheetah print bikini while basking in the pool. Taylor’s other photos include bathroom selfies, swimsuit pics, posing with birthday balloons and a bouquet of roses, smiling with a “dirty 30” cutout, and enjoying fun beach days with friends.

Taylor’s birthday bash certainly looked like a blast, and Taylor expressed missing her Colombia experience in the caption.

Taylor’s caption translates to, “‘Feliz cumpleano’ and happy birthday to me! 30! I’m getting old! [grandma emoji] thank you to everyone who showed up. ‘I miss you Colombia’”

The birthday post was met with love and birthday well wishes from several of Taylor’s Married at First Sight friends, including Katie Conrad from her season and Karen Landry-Williams, Jamie Otis, and Deonna McNeill. Even controversial Married at First Sight Season 9 husband Mathew Gwynne liked the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taylor Dunklin’s MAFS marriage ended in an annulment

Taylor Dunklin was known to love travel, celebrations, and basking in bikinis, which is further proved from her birthday post.

When Taylor agreed to marry a stranger, she hoped to merge her life and interests with a new husband. However, her marriage to MAFS husband Brandon Reid quickly crashed and burned.

Taylor and Brandon had some of the most explosive fights within Married at First Sight history, and Brandon has been deemed one of the worst husbands from the franchisee, according to MAFS fans.

Taylor and Brandon clashed so much that they ultimately filed restraining orders against each other after becoming one of the few MAFS couples to get an annulment on the show.

Taylor appears to have happily moved on since her tumultuous marriage to Brandon. While she has occasionally been spotted with mystery men, it seems Taylor is enjoying navigating life and love away from the cameras.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.