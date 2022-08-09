MAFS: Steve Moy shares the lessons he learned after recent car accident

Steve Moy shares the recent lessons he learned. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve Moy has learned a few lessons from a recent car accident that left him with a bloody nose.

The Married at First Sight star posted a lengthy message about the fragility of life after showing off photos of a gash on his nose several days ago.

Thankfully, aside from a few scrapes, everyone involved was okay, but it did put a damper on Steve’s plans after he packed his suitcase and set out for a self-care exploration.

Steve wanted to redirect his energy after a nasty back and forth with his now estranged wife Noi Phommasak on Instagram.

After sharing news of their pending divorce, the pair engaged in an altercation that had MAFS viewers taking sides between the two.

Soon after, Steve revealed that he was taking a trip across the country with his first stop being San Diego. However, things got off to a rough start as he was involved in an accident soon after he arrived.

Steve Moy is not letting fear get the best of him

Steve shared a lengthy Instagram message after a moment of clarity while hiking at Zion National park in Utah.

“I made a recommendation to focus on the trail and not think about the cliff, but while I was hiking,” he wrote. “I thought about how close to the ledge some of these hikes require you to be. When I went into this thought, I was reminded of how fragile our life really is.”

The Married at First Sight star noted that sometimes thoughts can “paralyze you with fear, or they can wake you up.”

“I went as far as thinking about how I have so much more I want to do while I’m here and that I’m not ready to go, so I better stay focused,” he added.

Steve Moy shares lessons from his recent car crash

In his post, Steve noted that the recent car crash that resulted in a bloody gash on his nose has taught him some lessons.

“The car crash reminded me that there is so much that will happen that is outside of my control,” shared the Married at First Sight star. “It’s helpful to be cautious, but we can’t control everything, and we should try to accept this fact, or risk living in a limited way.”

He also added another reminder “to not take my well-being for granted” because “things can change fast and without notice, and when they do, we have a new set of constraints, and the previous circumstances seem underappreciated.”

“Although it’s been painful and a bit scary, I’m receiving some helpful experiences,” continued Steve. “While also having a great time and seeing some amazing sights that can’t be found on the east coast, or many places on this planet that I’ve come across so far.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.