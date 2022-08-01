MAFS: Steve Moy shares photo of bloody nose after a car accident

Steve Moy gets involved in a car accident while on vacation. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Married at First Sight star Steve Moy had every intention of a fun getaway amid the marital drama going on in his personal life, but things didn’t go as planned.

Only a few days into his vacation Steve ended up with a bloody nose. Thankfully no one was badly hurt during the car accident, which happened due to a negligent driver who got distracted and ran into the car Steve was traveling in along with his family members.

After opening up about the surprising turn of events on social media, Steve noted that while he is doing okay physically, his spirit has been dampened.

Only days prior, Steve revealed that he was taking a trip cross country to redirect his energy after his recent divorce announcement.

In case you missed it, this got messy between him and Noi Phommasak following news of their split as the pair slung accusations at each other on social media.

After accepting the demise of his marriage, Steve wanted to redirect his energy, so he booked a one-way ticket and headed off on his adventure, with his first stop planned for San Diego.

However, it wasn’t long before disaster struck!

Steve Moy shares a photo of his bloody nose while on vacation

The Married at First Sight star shared a series of posts on his Instagram story and revealed that he had gotten into a car accident just as he was trying to enjoy his vacation.

“We got into a car accident. Somebody was distracted while driving and crashed into us,” wrote Steve.

Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

“My nose is in pretty rough shape,” continued Steve, who added a “trigger warning” before posting the photo, which showed two bloody cuts on his nose.

Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve Moy feeling ‘discouraged’ after a car accident

The Married at First Sight star shared another message on his Instagram Story and noted that everyone involved in the accident was doing fine but said the incident had affected his mood.

“Everyone is ok and had their seatbelts on,” explained Steve. “I’m just a bit down and feeling discouraged. I was looking forward to sharing this trip as a new beginning, now I have to adjust a lot of my plans.”

Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Before leaving for his cross-country adventure, Steve was in high spirits as he was ready to put the marital drama behind him and redirect his energy while on vacation. However, much like his marriage, things started great, but now there’s been a hiccup.

On the show, Steve got off to a smooth start after being matched with Noi, and viewers had high hopes for the couple, but sadly they couldn’t make the marriage work.

In July, they both shared the news they were going their separate ways, and now Steve is ready for a new beginning.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.