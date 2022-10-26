MAFS: Stephanie Sersen shows off zombie costumes with AJ Vollmoeller

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller get dressed up as zombies. Pic credit: @phillysteph/Instagram

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller got into the Halloween spirit with their latest bloody costumes.

The MAFS couple went all out for a festive zombie bike ride that saw loads of costumed bikers attend.

Stephanie documented their time at the event as they snapped pics in their zombie makeup and attire.

Stephanie and AJ were matched and married on Married at First Sight Season 8 in Philadelphia.

The couple said yes to staying married on Decision Day and are still currently going strong.

They both love the holidays and are no strangers to getting dressed in festive attire.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller get into character as zombies

Stephanie Sersen took to Instagram to share her Halloween video with her 109k followers.

In the video, Stephanie used a spooky voice while filming herself in a grey curled wig and white makeup with black around her eyes and lips. Stephanie added bloody makeup dripping down her forehead, eyes, and lips and a bloody bite mark around her neck.

Stephanie bared skin in a black Halloween crop top with a sheer spider web design and a white pumpkin pattern. She completed the look with black shorts, a fanny pack, sheer black socks, and chunky black boots.

AJ wore similar makeup with a pale face and black around his eyes. He also had bloody makeup dripping from his forehead, cheek, and neck and splotches of red on his white t-shirt.

Stephanie filmed herself partaking in the zombie bike ride with AJ during the day and shared photos doing zombie poses around the event.

The MAFS star captioned the post, “I think we understood the zombie assignment 🧟‍♂️💀 In Key West, Halloween is an 8-day event, called Fantasy Fest. Today was the zombie bike ride. How’d we do!?”

Stephanie concluded her caption, “Stay tuned for more fantasy fest themed costumes coming this week!”

She delivered on showing their fantasy fest costumes, sharing photos in a purple wig and colorful makeup.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller get festive for Christmas

Halloween isn’t the only holiday that gets Stephanie and AJ wearing festive attire.

Last Christmas, Stephanie shared a photo of her and AJ in holiday garments.

AJ wore a blue zipped outfit covered in snowflakes and penguins wearing scarves. He completed the look with a colorful elf hat.

Stephanie smiled next to AJ in red plaid and a Santa hat with a Christmas light headband featuring large red, yellow, blue, and green lights.

Time will tell what holiday attire Stephanie and AJ will wear next.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.