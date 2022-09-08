MAFS stars react to Morgan and Binh’s heated falling out

Morgan and Binh’s fight captures Married at First Sight stars’ attention. Pic credit: Lifetime

Morgan and Binh got viewers and MAFS stars buzzing after their latest argument.

After their delayed wedding, the couple was hopeful they would be a good match.

However, on the honeymoon, Morgan and Binh hit a roadblock when Binh admitted to revealing one of Morgan’s secrets to their costar Justin.

Morgan was hurt, and her trust in Binh was fragile from that moment forward.

After learning that Binh continued to vent about their relationship with Justin, Morgan declared that she lost all trust and respect in him during their one-month anniversary.

Former Married at First Sight stars weighed in on the conflict.

MAFS stars share thoughts on Morgan and Binh

Married at First Sight’s Instagram page shared a clip from Morgan and Binh’s latest argument as Morgan told Binh, “You lied to my face, multiple times. Any ounce of respect I had for you is gone.”

The post’s caption read, “The man was too stunned to speak…#MAFSSanDiego.”

MAFS stars reacted in the comments, including Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis, who focused more on Binh’s mouth.

Jamie commented, “Anyone else staring at that white stuff on his lips the whole time she’s talking orrrr just me?!”

Sonia Granados, who appeared on Married at First Sight Season 4, wrote, “I feel like we’re missing a big part.”

Married at First Sight Season 6 star Shawniece Jackson expressed confusion over Morgan and Binh’s exchange, writing, “Can someone catch me up? Like what’s going on here?”

Steve Moy, who appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14, expressed sadness for Morgan and Binh.

Steve wrote, “Nooo sorry you 2, wish y’all could be on the same page, hate to see you have to go through it this way.”

MAFS viewers critique Morgan’s behavior

MAFS viewers also weighed in with critiques of Morgan in the comment section.

A critic wrote, “She’s trying so hard to make him look like the bad person in the relationship but only making herself look crazy. You want out then say that but don’t intentionally scolded him like he’s a child & then drag him to hurt him when you know you really not hurt but being irrational.”

Another viewer commented, “I think she’s looking for every reason. He can’t even confide in a friend without her having a problem – Geeesh.”

One commenter suggested Morgan should stay single, writing, “If you can write someone off this quick and over something, seemingly small, you’re better off just dating people/staying single.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.