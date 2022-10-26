Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus enjoy a pool day. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs lived it up at the pool with her MAFS best friend, Clara Berghaus.

Virginia and Clara both appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta.

Clara was matched with Ryan Oubre, and Virginia was matched with Erik Lake on the show.

Clara and Virginia said yes to staying married to their MAFS spouses on Decision Day, but both ended up divorced after their season wrapped.

Since the show, Clara and Virginia have maintained a close bond and often enjoy fun outings together.

Their recent outing saw them posing in the pool in sizzling swimwear.

Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs take a dip in the pool

Clara Berghaus took to her Instagram Stories to share a group photo at a lux outdoor pool.

In the photo, Virginia and Clara posed with two others while accentuating their curves in swimwear.

Clara wore a yellow and white floral bikini top and matching cheeky bottoms. She completed the look with sunglasses and her copper hair in two buns.

Virginia wore a colorful strappy one-piece that showed off her chest and torso. She paired the swimsuit with a patterned wrap draped around her hips.

A palm tree and glistening buildings could be seen behind the ladies as they dipped their feet in the pool.

Clara wrote over the photo, “the only group pic to make it out of the weekend.”

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs return to Vegas after honeymoon

Virginia and Clara’s recent Vegas trip was particularly special as it was their first time returning to sin city together since their MAFS honeymoon.

During their Married at First Sight season, the five matched couples took a honeymoon trip to Vegas.

The honeymoon was eventful and had its fair share of drama, particularly between Chris Williams and his ex-wife Paige Banks. Chris also faced off with costars Virginia, Clara, and Erik.

During the honeymoon, Chris informed Paige that his ex-girlfriend was allegedly pregnant with his child. This shocking news arrived shortly after Chris had already told Paige he was unattracted to her after sleeping with her on the wedding night.

Virginia and Clara confronted Chris’ treatment of Paige during a group activity on the honeymoon, and it led to a heated argument with Chris accusing Virginia and Erik of being drunkards.

Later during dinner, Chris nearly had a physical altercation with Erik, but costar Vincent Morales pulled him away.

In Virginia’s recent Instagram Story, she reshared a photo of her and Clara in Vegas and noted how their second trip to the city was more enjoyable.

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia wrote, “last time we did Vegas together was our honeymoons… goes without saying that this time was better.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.