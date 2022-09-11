MAFS star Steve Moy opens up about his life and background, admits he needs self-improvement

Steve Moy gets vulnerable with his fans as he talks about his life. Pic credit: @therealstevemoy/Instagram

Steve Moy became a fan favorite during Season 14 of Married at First Sight. The Boston native won the hearts of fans with his charming personality and sensible communication style.

He was paired with Noi Phommasak who, on paper, appeared to be a great match for him.

The two had a few disagreements but managed to work them out in time to agree to stay married on Decision Day.

Sadly, after the show ended, Steve and Noi realized they weren’t as compatible as they thought and chose to separate.

Since then, Steve has been transparent about how he’s attempting to move on with his life. He planned an epic cross-country trip, reconnected with family and friends, and created new memories for himself.

His journey becoming a single man again has also led Steve to reflect on his life. Now he’s sharing what he’s learned about himself and what he hopes to improve in the future.

Steve Moy opens up about his life with fans

In a lengthy video posted to Instagram, Steve recently showed his fans a more vulnerable side of himself.

He started his video by giving his followers a reintroduction to who he is by talking about his childhood, where he grew up, and what his family was like.

Steve then discussed how his life experiences and past relationships have shaped him and taught him valuable life lessons. This led him to address his most recent relationship, which was broadcasted on MAFS.

As he discussed the current state of his life, Steve thanked his fans for their support since he appeared on the show. He also described how he is in the process of working on himself and hopes to continue doing that. His goal is to improve on himself enough to be ready and open to finding love again in the future.

In his caption, Steve mentions that he wants to engage with his followers more by adding video content. He tells fans, “I’m a bit of a perfectionist, and there’s a lot I need to improve on, so hopefully this video shows where I started, and in the future, I’ll eventually be better at speaking and looking at the camera!”

Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak announced their divorce

Earlier in the summer, Steve and Noi announced that they decided to get divorced. Shortly after the news broke, things got messy when Noi called Steve out for his actions toward her.

Noi accused Steve of not supporting her when her dog was diagnosed with cancer, and for sending mixed messages about their relationship.

The two briefly went back and forth on social media before deciding to stop speaking about their relationship publicly.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.