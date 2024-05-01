MAFS star Michael Shiakallis talks Chloe vs Lauren drama

Michael Shiakallis was the catalyst for the fallout between Chloe Brown and Lauren Good and now the Married at First Sight star is speaking out.

We recently found out that after the show wrapped, Lauren followed Michael on social media, and Chloe wasn’t too happy about that.

The brunette beauty told Lauren that she was uncomfortable with her reaching out to Michael and things went south during that conversation.

During the Where Are They Now episode, Lauren claimed Chloe was angry at her, and their friendship ended as a result.

Now it’s Michael’s turn to explain himself since he was caught in the middle of the drama.

The 38-year-old recently shared some insight into the Chloe vs Lauren saga and explained the timeline of how it all played out.

Michael Shiakallis shares insight on the drama between Chloe and Lauren

Michael talked about the two women while on the Regular Guys Random Thoughts podcast and admitted he didn’t realize the magnitude of their fallout.

The MAFS star noted that when the show ended he and Chloe had cut off communication with each other for months.

“We hadn’t really talked until the reunion,” he said. “There were months that we didn’t interact.”

Michael explained that he and Chloe were not in a good place until they hashed things out at the reunion and decided to pursue a friendship.

However, during the time that they weren’t speaking Lauren reached out to him.

“I know something happened there because as Lauren explains, she did add me on Instagram. We connected on there,” he noted.

He said, a week later Lauren reached out again to say she was going to unfollow him because Chloe wasn’t happy about their interaction.

“I knew that they had a conversation about it, I didn’t know that it was that big of a schism,” he confessed.

Chloe wants nothing to do with the other MAFS Season 17 wives

Meanwhile, Lauren is not the only one that Chloe has cut out of her life since filming the show, she’s not friends with any of the Season 17 wives.

A lot transpired behind the scenes and Chloe noted that one of the wives was using a fake page to write nasty things about her online.

The 39-year-old decided to cut the women out of her life for good and she has no regrets about that.

However, she has formed a tight bond with the men on the show, especially Brennan Shoykhet and Cameron Frazer.

Meanwhile, some MAFS fans are also still holding out hope that Chloe and Michael will give their relationship another try, but for now, they’re still working on rebuilding a friendship.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.