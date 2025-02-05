MAFS star Ikechi mocked as a ‘clown’ and ‘cornball’ over divorce paper theatrics

Ikechi Ojore tried to have a moment during the latest episode of Married at First Sight, but he ended up with pie on his face.

The 41-year-old attempted to embarrass his wife, Emem Obot, by bringing divorce papers to the couples retreat for her to sign.

The problem is that Ikechi didn’t even bring the right papers and the theatrical moment fell flat.

Viewers are again clowning him on social media, calling the Chicago groom a “cornball” for his latest antics.

Emem’s marriage to Ikechi has been a long and difficult journey. People urged her to leave him weeks ago.

Emem gave Ikechi more chances than he deserved after he called her aggressive, accused her of unwanted sexual advances, and even moved out of their apartment.

Still, the 35-year-old refused to give up on her marriage, hanging on until Ikechi pulled the plug on their marriage.

MAFS fans drag ‘clown’ Ikechi on social media

Episode 14 garnered quite a response from MAFS viewers when Ikechi showed up and showed out at the couples retreat.

The surprising pop-up didn’t turn out as he had envisioned because instead of embarrassing Emem, he clowned himself when she refused to sign his fake document.

“Let me get this straight! You drove all that way to serve divorce papers and you only have one page?” exclaimed an X user. “Now in this instance, she made him feel small, and rightfully SO! Idiot!”

Someone else posted a clown gif and wrote, “Ikechi did all that for a dramatic moment and he didn’t even have real divorce papers!!”

Another commenter mocked the MAFS star, writing, “Ikechi is a clown. He could’ve given her this paper when they last met. He’s always doing things for show but just made himself look stupid.”

Somebody else exclaimed, “Divorce papers!? Ikechi, you and your Mr. Potato Head glasses are teaching a masterclass in buffoonery. Epitome of a cornball.”

MAFS Episode 15 teases more drama at the couples’ retreat

Ikechi quickly left the retreat after embarrassing himself, but the drama is far from over.

Episode 15, Cheat and Retreat, promises more revelations about the cheating scandal involving Madison Myers and David Trimble.

David finally confessed that his spicy text messages were meant for another woman, and now his wife Michelle is hellbent on finding out who.

She already suspects that Madison could be the mystery woman, and we will see how that unfolds when she confronts her castmate.

Meanwhile, what did you think of Ikechi’s dramatic popup at the couples retreat? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.