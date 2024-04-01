MAFS star Gina Micheletti celebrates one-year milestone with boyfriend Chase

After her failed attempt on Married at First Sight, Gina Micheletti found love again, and she just celebrated a major milestone.

As it turns out, the man of her dreams was someone who was already in her life, but it took over a decade to realize it.

After her stint on the show, the Season 16 star began dating her friend Chase Chapman and now they’re celebrating one year together.

Gina took to social media to celebrate the milestone with a collage of photos and videos of their time together and a sweet message for her beau.

Several of her castmates also shared their love for the couple, proving that all is well between Gina and her former castmates.

A few weeks ago the Season 16 cast minus Gina reunited at the newest hotspot in Nashville for a fun night out. Before that, several cast members also turned out to celebrate Kirsten Grimes’ birthday and Gina was absent from that as well.

However, it might have just been a scheduling conflict for the busy hair salon owner.

Gina Micheletti celebrates one year with her boyfriend Chase

Gina is not just flourishing in business but in her personal life as well.

The MAFS star and her boyfriend Chase just hit the only year mark on their romance, and her post also doubled as a birthday tribute to her beau.

“We had a one year anniversary *and* babe had a birthday this week! 🎉🎂 ,” wrote Gina, who noted that after “10 years of friendship” she realized that Chase was the guy for her all along.

“Thank you for being you — supporting me through the craziest/hardest year of my life,” continued the 36-year-old.

She ended the post by adding, “Cheers to another year around the ☀️ and another year of loving you even more!”

Gina’s MAFS castmates are shipping her romance with Chase

We don’t know much about Chase, because he has a private profile, but his bio “Banker, Fisherman, Hunter, (poor)Golfer” tells us that he has a sense of humor.

Meanwhile, Gina’s Season 16 castmates took to the comments to celebrate the couple.

“Aww I love our boyfriend!! Happy birthday Chasie and a very happy anniversary to you lovebirds!” wrote Nicole Thielk.

“I love this for you! 😍,” added Jasmine Secrest.

Jasmine’s ex-husband Airris Williams wrote, “Happy Anniversary 🙌🏿❤️. May this be the first of many!”

Kirsten Grimes also wrote, “My people. Cutie pies 💕🥰!!!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.