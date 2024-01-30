MAFS star Clara Berghaus and boyfriend Max still going strong after messy divorce from Ryan Oubre

Clara Berghaus has come a long way since her messy divorce from Ryan Oubre, and now she’s in a happy and flourishing relationship with her boyfriend, Max.

Things are still going strong between the Married at First Sight star and the Canadian musician after they went Instagram official in May 2023.

The couple recently got cutesy on a Caribbean cruise, and Clara shared photos from the romantic getaway.

Furthermore, the couple has some major plans for 2024 as they prepare to take a big step in their long-distance romance.

We first met Clara in Season 12 when she was matched with Ryan. The couple started strong, but soon enough, we began to see cracks in the relationship.

The pair attempted to work through their issues during the eight-week experiment, and they opted to stay married on Decision Day despite their rocky journey.

However, in July 2021, Ryan and Clara announced on social media that they were getting a divorce.

Things later took a messy turn as Ryan made some racially charged claims against Clara and accused her of not respecting his culture.

By September 2021, the ink was dry on the divorce papers, and the exes were officially single again.

MAFS star Clara Berghaus enjoyed a romantic cruise with her boyfriend, Max

Things are getting serious between the Season 12 star and her boyfriend, Max, who’ve been spending a lot of time together despite the distance.

Clara recently shared several snaps from their romantic getaway as they enjoyed karaoke and Korean BBQ while they soaked up the sun on Bimini Island, Bahamas.

“sure fire way to cure your seasonal depression: hop on a boat and spend some time in the sun 🛳️,” wrote Clara, who noted that they had “the most amazing cruise experience to help get us out of our winter funk!”

“can’t wait for our next adventure!!” she added.

Clara Berghaus is moving to Canada to live with her boyfriend

Clara’s next adventure will be sooner than you know because the MAFS star is officially moving to Canada to live with Max.

The 30-year-old flight attendant declared she was madly in love with her man when they celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in October 2023. Now, the couple is ready to take a major step in their relationship.

Clara is ready to bid goodbye to the U.S. for good to be closer to her beau.

She casually announced the move during a try-on haul on TikTok, where she showed off her new sweaters as she prepared for the harsh Canadian weather.

“I am at this exact moment preparing to move from Atlanta, where it’s very hot, to Canada, where it’s very, very cold,” noted Clara, “And that basically means I have to rebuild my entire wardrobe.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.