MAFS star Amani Aliyya shares update on baby Rai and ask fans to send ‘love and light’

Amani Aliyya and her husband, Woody Randall, welcomed their son Rai Zahir Randall four weeks ago, and the couple has been soaking up the precious moments with their baby boy.

Amani recently shared an update on their lives since becoming a family of four, and she also asked her supporters to send “love and light.”

She shared the most adorable snaps of little Rai and their eldest son, Reign, who takes big brother duties very seriously.

The Married at First Sight couple welcomed Reign in June 2022, and he’s now a year old.

Rai was born on November 7, 2023, so the boys will be close in age and, no doubt, form a tight bond.

Rai’s birth marked the completion of the Randall family, and now the Season 11 alums are focused on being the best parents to their two boys.

Amani gave her Instagram followers a look at what’s been happening in the Randall household since welcoming baby Rai.

The first snap showed Rai perfectly swaddled and resting peacefully in his bed. The snaps also showed Amani bonding with her newborn and Woody having a touching moment with his sons.

“Becoming a family of 4 has been DEEP! We’ve definitely been enjoying all the snuggles with Rai his first 4 weeks with us,” she noted in the spot.

She also teased Rai’s personality and how he’s been getting along with his big brother.

“He enjoys long rests in our arms and warm breastmilk. Lol Reign is totally obsessed with his little brother and hates to see him cry,” said the MAFS star.

Amani revealed that her friends and family have been their “village” and a major source of support as she and Woody try to balance equal time with their two boys.

“We’ve had family and friends help us in different ways and we have been very appreciative. Send us some love and light as we get stronger as a family going into this second month,” said Amani.

Amani issues a reminder to herself and others, ‘You’re doing great mama’

The MAFS star reminded herself and other moms that sometimes feeling overwhelmed is okay.

A recent video captured a day in her life as a mom, and she opened up about her feelings.

“I can be both happy to be a mom and tired with all that comes from that,” reasoned Amani in the video.

She ended the clip with a reminder, “You’re doing great mama.”

“Sending love to you all,” wrote Amani in her post. “We got this! 🥲.”

