MAFS spoilers: David Trimble admits relationship with Madison ‘started in the gym’

Another episode of Married at First Sight is on the way, and once again, the focus is on Madison Myers and David Trimble’s affair.

In a teaser for the new episode, the cast meets up with the newly minted couple, demanding answers about when things started between them.

The duo had already admitted their feelings for each other, which didn’t sit well with their jilted spouses.

However, it also affected Madison and David’s relationship with their castmates.

Karla Juarez, who was the closest with Madison, has already blasted her grimy behavior and aired doubt about wanting to remain friends with the 29-year-old.

Camille Parsons also participated in the conversation. While she didn’t criticize Madison too harshly, she expressed her disdain for what she did.

Now it’s Camille’s husband, Thomas McDonald, who speaks up and demands answers from the duo.

MAFS cast demands answers from David Trimble and Madison Myers

It’s time for David and Madison to face the music after declaring their feelings for each other.

In Episode 16, the duo was in the hot seat when they sat with the MAFS experts to discuss the recent turn of events and a path forward.

However, the heat is still on in a teaser for what’s to come. The clip shared by PEOPLE shows a group meetup with the cast demanding answers from Madison and David.

Leading the charge is David’s friend Thomas, who wants to know when things started to develop between the cheating spouses.

“Just for my own peace of mind, I need to know… did it start a long time ago? Or is this something where you guys [were] just friends, and then, you know?”

“I’ll be one hundred with you, Thomas. It started off in the gym, bro, as a complete friendship,” David responds, adding he was getting “communication” and “attention” from Madison.

He continues, “That right there meant a s**t ton to me, to where it probably started growing after that.”

It’s Decision Day for two of the Season 18 couples

Get ready for a jam-packed episode because it’s Decision Day for two Season 18 couples.

Camille and Thomas are still left in the game, along with Karla and Juan.

Most are betting on Camille and Thomas to stay married, as they’ve been a solid couple all season, but the same can’t be said for the other duo.

Karla and Juan have struggled with intimacy issues, with the Season 18 groom citing a lack of connection with his wife.

He likely won’t choose to stay married, but will the couple surprise us and opt to give their marriage a shot in the real world?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.