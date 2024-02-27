MAFS spoilers: Austin moves out and Emily is in tears over shocking claims about Brennan

Another episode of Married at First Sight is on the way, and we can promise it will be eventful.

Episode 19 is titled Sex, Lies and Questionable Behavior and that’s exactly what will play out among the couples.

At this point, Decision Day is less than a week away, and it’s not looking promising for any matches. In the new episode, the husbands and wives make a final effort before deciding if they want to spend forever with their spouses.

Things started on a sour note from early on in the season, as one bride didn’t even make it down the aisle — the first in the show’s history.

That was a major sign of things to come, as it only got worse from there, making Denver one of the most dismal seasons yet.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Two newlyweds called it quits after the honeymoon, and it hasn’t been sunshine and roses for the two couples still holding on.

Midway through the season, they threw a new bride, Chloe Brown in the mix for Michael Shiakallis after he was left jilted at the altar, but viewers don’t have much faith in them either.

Austin moves out of his apartment with Becca, leaving her in tears

Becca crying over Austin is nothing new, as she’s shed tears every week over his lack of interest in physical affection.

The couple has yet to consummate their marriage, and Austin makes a move in episode 19 that guarantees they never will.

The preview shows him with bags packed as he makes a beeline for the door.

The clip cuts to Emily tearfully conversing with a friend and reveals, “Austin left the apartment.”

“I’m hurt and upset because I really did want to make this work,” she adds

Meanwhile, Brennan Shoykhet is leaning into his villain role in this episode.

The preview shows the 28-year-old at dinner with his wife, Emily, as he tells her that one of his “dealbreakers was a positive, positive person.”

However, that’s not the only time in the episode that Emily cries over Brennan.

Clare returns to the show to drop a bomb on Emily about Brennan’s extracurricular activities — despite playing the role of doting husband after her scary accident.

“I’ve heard through the grapevine he wanted to go on a double date with Cameron,” says Clare to a tearful Emily. “And that he is going on dates.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.