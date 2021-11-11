MAFS spoilers: Are Myrla and Gil still together?

MAFS couple Myrla and Gil had a few tense moments on Decision Day. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13’s Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero were one happy couple on Decision Day, but how long did their happiness last?

Many feel the couple may have already parted ways and based on the reunion special trailer, and they might be right.

Myrla and Gil’s future doesn’t look bright

There are some problems couples can generally work through, but significant gaping differences in finances, lifestyles, and motivators are not typically among them. While both spouses did say yes on Decision Day, there were also many things they said no to.

Gil told Myrla that her “Debbie Downer” attitude and obsession with the finer things in life did bother him. Myrla returned with the fact Gil did not seek the type of lifestyle she wanted, which was a problem for her. So both said “yes but…” which is not generally a great way to start a marriage.

According to the Season 13 reunion special trailer, Gil and Myrla do not look cozy sitting on the couch being questioned by the host, Kevin Frazier. In fact, Gil is shown crying while Myrla sits icily beside him.

Gil is then shown storming off the stage, which is very uncharacteristic for his generally calm and collected demeanor.

Rumors, rumors, and more rumors

Rumors that this marriage doesn’t last have plagued them from the get-go. Even from the matchmaking episode, many felt this couple was doomed to fail. It even seemed the two were exactly the opposite of what they had asked the experts for.

Both spouses seemed to want very different things, with Gil wanting a more simplistic life while Myrla hosted an entire closet full of Gucci. The two did not seem to agree on finances or lifestyle choices, and as the season continued, many fans questioned why Myrla and Gil were matched in the first place.

More recently, rumors of a split have surfaced as the reunion special sneak peek aired, and the truth about the couples is being revealed. As of right now, the couple’s social media accounts remain locked, and they are not allowed to file for divorce until the airing of the reunion special, so the rumors remain unsubstantiated at the moment.

While we can’t say for sure if these two have split, we can say things are not looking good for them.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.