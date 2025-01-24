MAFS Season 9 cast: Where are they now?

Married at First Sight Season 9 was an interesting one, to say the least.

There were so many ups and downs during the eight-week experiment that it was hard to predict which couples would make it.

The experts matched Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson, Amber Bowles and Matthew Gwynne, Deonna NcNeill and Greg Okotie, and Iris Caldwell with Keith Manley.

On Decision Day, Deonna and Greg, and Beth and Jamie stayed together.

The other two couples, Amber and Matthew and Iris and Keith, opted to end their marriages.

However, a lot has changed since then, so let’s see what the Season 9 cast has been up to recently.

MAFS’s Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson had a tumultuous divorce

Beth and Jamie proved the naysayers wrong for quite some time, making their marriage work longer than many expected.

However, in 2023, the couple announced their separation, and Jamie filed for divorce a few months later.

Since then, Beth has made alarming claims against the 39-year-old, even accusing him of physical abuse.

In January 2025, Beth announced on social media that their divorce had been finalized.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie have been married for five years

Deonna and Greg are the only couple from Season 9 still together now that Beth and Jamie have called it quits.

Since the show aired, the pair started their family and are now parents to a son, Declan.

They’ve continued to share their lives with fans, posting photos of memorable moments, such as vacations, family outings, and major milestones.

The MAFS couple visited Jamaica in March 2024 to celebrate their wedding anniversary, and they posted videos of the tropical getaway.

March 2025 will mark Deonna and Greg’s sixth year of marriage.

Amber Bowles has remarried since her divorce from Matthew Gwynne

Matthew owes Amber a big apology for how he treated her during their marriage, but luckily, she didn’t need that to move on with her life.

Amber eventually got the happy ending she deserved after marrying her husband, Kevin Laltoo.

In 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Kenan, who just turned five months old.

After MAFS, Matthew tried to remain under the radar but made headlines in 2021 when he was arrested for domestic vandalism—allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Since then, Matthew has kept his personal life out of the spotlight, and although he has a social media account, the page is private.

However, the former professional athlete now lives in New Jersey and seems to be thriving in his asset management role at J.P. Morgan Chase.

Iris Caldwell and Keith Manley are thriving professionally

Iris has been living her best life as a model and actress, recently booking a big commercial for AAA.

Iris’ personal life is also flourishing; the Season 9 alum announced her engagement in 2023.

She posted a few of her engagement photos, writing, “God doesn’t make mistakes; this was written in his plan all along, and for that, I am blessed. #brideloading.”

Keith Manley has been focused on being an entrepreneur, artist, creative director, and social influencer.

He’s also been making a mark in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, mentoring at-risk teenagers.

The MAFS alum hosts the web series Bringin’ it to the Table.

The show highlights local tastemakers creating change in their communities.

Recently, he collaborated with For Every Table to provide free meals to individuals in Los Angeles affected by the wildfires.

In 2022, Keith had a brief romance with singer Ari Lennox.

However, since that relationship ended, he has kept his personal life private.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.