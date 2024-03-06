MAFS Season 8 update: Where are Jasmine and Will today?

When Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess signed up for Season 8 of Married at First Sight they were confident the experts could find their perfect match, but did things work out in their favor?

The hopeful Philadelphia singles joined Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk, Keith Dewar, and Kristine Killingsworth, AJ Volmoeller, and Stephanie Sersen in their quest for love.

Will was a 37-year-old financial analyst raised in a modern family with his mom and stepdad, but he also had a great father in his life.

At the time, he was last in his group of friends who were still single, and he was ready emotionally and financially to get married and start a family.

Jasmine McGriff was a 29-year-old Philadelphia native, who was searching for her Barack Obama but wasn’t having any luck. She wanted a happily ever after story like her parents and was hopeful she would find it on MAFS.

When Jasmine and Will met at the altar, they seemed like a great fit, but as the eight-week experiment went on, they had major disagreements about finances and their future goals and they had different ideas about gender roles.

Will wanted a 50/50 marriage while Jasmine felt the man should be the main breadwinner.

Ultimately, this proved too much for Will, who opted to end their marriage on Decision Day.

That was many moons ago, so where are Jasmine and Will today?

Jasmine McGriff is now happily married with kids

Jasmine finally found her Barack Obama when she married her husband, Mark and the couple welcomed their first child together in December 2020.

A few months later, the proud mom shared a photo of her adorable son swaddled in his blanket and sleeping peacefully.

“On this day of love, introducing everyone to my love, my sonshine, Jacoby! Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Little Jacoby is now three years old and he’s also a big brother to two siblings. In early 2023 Jasmine revealed that she and Mark were expecting twins.

“Going into 2023 with more than expected but grateful to be chosen to carry on the legacy✨,” the MAFS star captioned her Instagram post.

Jasmine didn’t share any details about how far along she was in her pregnancy and she hasn’t posted any photos of the twins since giving birth.

MAFS star Will Guess is living his dream of being a basketball coach

The self-proclaimed extroverted Introvert has been living his best single life in Philadelphia.

Much like we saw on the show, he still has a very close circle of friends, and in 2021 he was honored with the title of godfather.

Will proudly shared the moment on Instagram writing, “They say It takes a village to raise a child…I’m honored & humbled to have been chosen as godfather in Summer’s village 🙏🏾.”

In 2022, he shared snaps from his first season of coaching his school’s basketball team.

“You might remember hearing me say on 📺 #MAFS I wanted to coach to make a difference in kids life’s ……well THEY’VE MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE IN MY LIFE💙,” said Will.

“Last night my first season of coaching girls high school basketball concluded, and what an amazing journey!” Will added.

Will and Jasmine’s lives have taken them in different directions but it’s fair to say they are both living out their dreams.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.