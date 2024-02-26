MAFS Season 8 update: What happened to Keith and Kristine?

Married at First Sight doesn’t have the best track record for successful matches, but occasionally one couple beats the odds.

Let’s give the Season 8 experts–Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Jessica Griffin, a little bit of credit for having two successful matches by the end of the season.

Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar are among the success stories, along with another couple that’s still going strong, AJ Vollmoeller with Stephanie Sersen.

The other couples from that season were Will Guess and Jasmine McGriff, and Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk. Sadly, the latter two chose to get divorced on Decision Day.

As for Keith and Kristine, they had an interesting journey during the eight-week experiment.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

At the time, Keith was a 30-year-old dialysis technician seeking a partner who was his equal, supportive, and willing to compromise during difficult times.

Kristine was a 29-year-old real estate agent whose parents had been married for over two decades and she wanted to find a husband committed to marriage much like her parents.

The newlyweds had their fair share of difficulties after tying the knot as strangers, but nothing too hard for them to work through.

Ultimately, they chose to stay married, but where do things stand today?

MAFS alums Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar are still married

We’re excited to report that Keith and Kristine are still going strong five years after appearing on the show.

Recent photos showed the sports-loving pair cheering on their favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, at a football game at the Lincoln Financial Field.

The MAFS couple wore matching green outfits to watch their team take the win.

“@kay_kills and I went to #eagles vs cowboys tailgate. Always a great time and a great win from our @philadelphiaeagles #philly #footballsunday…” Keith captioned his Instagram post.

The couple also celebrated Keith’s birthday on August 2, 2023, with a day spent at another football game.

Kristine posted snaps from their fancy box seats at the stadium–seemingly a gift to her hubby– and wrote, “It’s the Big 3-5! Happy Birthday to my co-pilot❤️❤️ @kd_coolin.”

The Season 8 couple is thriving after being on the show

The cute couple has chosen their friends wisely and are still close to the only other successful match from Season 8, AJ and Stephanie.

In the summer of 2023, Kristine and Keith embarked on an adventure-filled “baecation” with the couple in Florida.

Kristine shared a hilarious clip of their vacation antics, at one point having fun with AJ during a crazy pose-off on the high seas.

“Me & @aj_vollmoeller are the undisputed champs of Wife Swap!! Show me a better duo, I’ll wait🤣 Baecation #CouplesCam #WifeSwap #Marriage…” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristine Killingsworth (@kay_kills) The clip also showed several PDA-filled moments between Kristine and Keith, proving they are still happy and in love.

As for their professional lives, Keith is doing well in his career in biomedicine, and Kristine is still thriving in real estate.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.