MAFS Season 18 takes brief hiatus: Here’s when the show returns

Married at First Sight Season 18 was getting good, but now we’ll have to wait another week to watch the Lifetime series.

There will be no new episodes on November 5 because the show is taking a short break.

Viewers will no doubt be disappointed by the news since they’ve been loving Season 18 so far.

Many had expressed plans to boycott the series after the disastrous Denver season, but they decided to tune in after all.

The show has made several changes for this season, removing many dull pre-marital scenes and getting straight to the weddings.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We’re three episodes in, and all ten singles have tied the knot and have officially kicked off their lives as husbands and wives.

Next up, are the honeymoons – usually when the real drama begins.

Here’s when MAFS is scheduled to return after a brief hiatus

MAFS is pausing on Tuesday, November 5, which means there will not be a new episode airing.,

No reason was given for the hiatus, but the election is likely the primary cause for the show’s pause this week. As a result, MAFS Afterparty, which typically follows the show, is also on hold.

The series will return on Tuesday, November 12, with Episode 4, titled Wedding Bliss or a Miss, which promises to be exciting.

The episode picks up the morning after the weddings and it’s not exactly the newlywed bliss the couples envisioned.

Instead, many concerns arise including financial worries, age gaps, and the aftermath of the revelation that one spouse still lives at home with his parents.

MAFS Episode 4 teases newlywed drama

MAFS Season 18, Episode 4 gets even more intense when the spouses join their in-laws for family brunches as they get to know each other.

However, things take an awkward turn for one groom when his father-in-law requests STI testing.

A lot is happening with the newlyweds. One spouse doubts their attraction to their partner while another hesitates about their marital journey.

Before the episode ends, the couples jet off on their honeymoons, starting the first major event of their married life.

The following week, things heat up for the fifth episode – A Beach of a Honeymoon.

The episode begins with ten newlyweds enjoying their honeymoon on the Mexican Riviera as they explore all aspects of their new spouses.

Make sure to tune in to see the next steps in their journeys.

Married at First Sight returns Tuesday, November 7 at 8/7c on Lifetime.