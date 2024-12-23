MAFS Season 18 takes a hiatus: here’s when the show returns

If you caught Episode 9 of Married at First Sight, let it marinate because there won’t be any new episodes until 2025.

We’ll share a few details about when the show will return and what to expect, but first, let’s do a quick rundown of what has transpired so far.

The five couples tied the knot and started their honeymoon in Mexico.

However, trouble was brewing between David and Michelle from the wedding day– when the bride discovered that her husband lived with his parents.

Ultimately, their honeymoon was disastrous.

After the Chicago couples returned, they moved in together, and the infamous home visits put a final nail in the coffin for David and Michelle.

Karla’s home visit also raised eyebrows as she showed her husband Juan a storage unit instead of her apartment.

The brunette beauty said her lease had expired and since she was about to start the MAFS process, it didn’t make sense to renew it.

Their marriage is lukewarm, at best, but let’s see if they can find some spark in the coming weeks.

Some of the MAFS marriages are in trouble

Allen and Madison are another couple in crisis on MAFS, as the bride admittedly lacks attraction to her groom.

He has been trying but it’s not looking promising for these two.

Emem and Ikechi have been sparking conversation online with MAFS viewers urging the bride to leave her groom.

The experts intervened in the latest episode, which featured an uncomfortable conversation with Ikechi claiming Emem was making him uncomfortable with her advances. Can they bounce back from that?

The only promising couple so far is Thomas and Camille, and if you read the MAFS Season 18 spoiler, you’ll know they are the only Season 18 couple who stayed married on Decision Day.

Let’s stay tuned to see what led to their decisions.

MAFS is taking a break until January 2025

You’ll have to wait a few more weeks for the continuation of MAFS, as the show is now on a scheduled break.

Season 18 will return in January with new episodes; the first set to air on Tuesday, January 7.

Episode 10, Anniversary Dinner Showdown, comes in hot as the couples celebrate their one-month anniversary.

They enjoy whiskey tasting and picnics during the get-together but heated arguments and a shocking job resignation threaten the celebration.

Episode 11, She Said, He Fled picks up the following week with one couple making a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after a nasty public argument.

Any guesses who that couple will be? You have a few weeks to think about it.

Married at First Sight returns on Tuesdays, January 7, 2025, at 8/7c on Lifetime.