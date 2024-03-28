MAFS Season 17 is not over yet — Here’s what to expect in the coming weeks

It feels like Season 17 of Married at First Sight has been on our TV screens for ten thousand years, and sadly, it’s not over yet.

Right now, we’re on Episode 23, and while we can see the end in the distance, there are at least four episodes to go.

That means another month of MAFS, with the final episode airing the last week of April.

We have all the details about what to expect in the coming weeks, and then we can bid goodbye to the dismal season once and for all.

So far this season, four couples called it quits a few weeks ago, and if you read our spoiler, you already knew the outcome of the final Decision Day episode.

Viewers have been complaining about the badly matched couples this season, who, by the way, are still being featured despite opting to get divorced.

The last couple still standing was Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown, who tied the knot late into the eight-week experiment, but did they get divorced, or did they choose to stay married?

Here’s what we know about the remaining episodes in Season 17

There are four more episodes left before Season 17 wraps, and here’s what MAFS fans can look forward to in April.

@mafsfan posted a breakdown of the schedule as the season winds down to a close.

Viewers will be treated to a Former Cast Tell All on April 3, featuring OGs Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, Stacia Karcher, Paige Banks, Rachel Gordillo, Airris Williams, and Bennett Kirschner.

The much-anticipated reunion will air the second and third weeks in April; Part 1 will air on April 10, and Part 2 on April 17, and both episodes will be two hours long.

The final episode of the season is set to air on April 24 with Where Are They Now, which will give a current life update on the Season 17 couples.

MAFS Episode 23 recap: Second Time’s the Charm

Episode 23, Second Time’s the Charm, just aired, and it was Decision Day for Michael and Chloe.

In case you missed it, Chloe chose to stay married, but Michael opted to get divorced.

As for what else played out in the episode, there was another group scene with the former couples now trying to navigate life post-Decision Day.

In a nutshell, Becca misses Austin but knows that they’re not right for each other, Lauren finally loses it with Orion, who’s been gaslighting her for weeks on end, and Emily wants nothing to do with Brennan.

As for Michael and Chloe, who just called it quits, their breakup was not as tumultuous as the other couples, and it wouldn’t be hard to imagine them as friends going forward.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.