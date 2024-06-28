MAFS Season 17 alum Clare Kerr teases new boyfriend in rare photo

Married at First Sight alum Clare Kerr revealed at the Season 17 reunion that she had a new man, and we just got a glimpse of her new beau.

Amid mounting backlash from viewers regarding her short-lived marriage to Cameron Frazer, the 28-year-old has deliberately kept her private life away from the prying eyes of social media.

However, Clare recently surprised us with a rare photo of her boyfriend.

The MAFS star seems very happy with her new romance after being badly matched by the experts when she signed up for the show.

Clare admittedly didn’t have any attraction to her husband, and the pair devised a plan to fake storylines — even plotting out when they would announce their divorce.

As it turns out, the entire Season 17 cast plotted to deceive viewers and producers, but things went sour, and they later turned on each other.

It quickly became men versus women, and Cameron accused Clare of being the mastermind behind the scheme.

For a while, Clare was laying low, but not anymore.

MAFS star Clare Kerr teases her new boyfriend on social media

Clare gave us a rare treat by posting a photo with her new beau on her Instagram Story.

The post also hinted that the mystery guy is not from the U.S., and that’s all we know so far.

The image showed a fresh-faced Clare smiling for a selfie while a man with brunette hair stood close behind her, posing for the snap.

The MAFS star tagged the location as Buchard Gardens, Victoria, BC, Canada, leading us to think that Clare’s new man is Canadian.

A long-distance relationship would explain why we don’t see photos of the pair or any indication that they’ve been spending time together.

Instead, Clare who lives in Denver, has been focused on her career, and when she’s not working, she spends a lot of time with family and friends.

That includes her Season 17 besties, Emily Balch, Lauren Good, and Becca Haley, who’ve remained a tight-knit foursome after their shared MAFS experience.

Clare has remained close to her Season 17 besties

It took some time before Clare opted to go public on social media as she waited for the backlash to die down.

Although there’s still a troll or two in the comments, for the most part, people have moved on from bashing the MAFS star.

One thing she’s gained from the show is a friendship that has remained intact over a year later.

Most recently, the foursome reunited to celebrate Emily Balch’s birthday, and Clare posted Instagram photos from their day out.

“Birthday smooches for the bday girl💚 @the_emily_balch,” she captioned the post.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.