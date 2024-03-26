MAFS Season 15 wives enjoy ‘Singles at Last Sight’ getaway to Mexico

Married at First Sight Season 15 was considered a failure because none of the couples matched by the experts are still married today.

However, what the wives got out of the eight-week experiment was a solid bond that is still going strong today.

Krysten Collins, Stacia Karcher, Lindy Elloway, and the newly engaged Alexis Williams made sure that their trip made it out of the group chat, and we love that for them.

Actually, the women were very serious about their trip and there was even a flyer created during the planning stages.

Alexis shared a preview of the flyer she designed, titled “Singles at Last Sight,” which included a full schedule of events for the three-day getaway.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The foursome had a blast in Mexico, soaking up the sun, enjoying the nightlight, and getting in some well-needed relaxation time.

MAFS Season 15 wives are ‘Singles at Last Sight’ in Mexico

The women have been posting up a storm on social media over the past few days as they had a blast in Tulum, Mexico.

Alexis also shared the lovely flyer she created for the trip, which they titled “Singles at Last Sight,” as an ode to their MAFS experience.

The flyer showed the activities the women mapped out for each day, which included ATV explorations, a boat ride, clubbing, beach trips, and lots of free time for them to bond.

MAFS stars Mexico schedule. Pic credit: @alexisgracew/Instagram

Alexis posted a screenshot of the flyer on her Instagram Story, telling her followers, “The flyer i designed for our trip. Everything didn’t go as planned but we had a time!”

MAFS stars poke fun at their time on the show

The MAFS Season 15 stars also poked fun at the show by hopping on the popular “Of Course” trend currently making the rounds on TikTok.

“I was on Married at First Sight of course I’m engaged nine months later,” said Alexis in the clip.

“I was on Married at First Sight, of course, I’m back on the dating apps,” exclaimed Krysten.

“I was on Married at First Sight of course I have daddy issues,” Stacia stated.

Lindy also threw epic shade at the high divorce rate on the show adding, “I was on Married at First Sight of course I’m divorced.”

Krysten shared the funny clip with her 41,000 Instagram followers, writing in the caption, “BUT OF COURSE MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #Tulum #divorced #dating #datingapps.”

The MAFS stars had a grand time during their tropical getaway, but now they’re back home in Atlanta, likely planning their next trip.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.