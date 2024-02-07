MAFS Season 15 update: Where are Mitch and Krysten today?

Season 15 couple Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins were another Married at First Sight failure, and honestly, at this point, we’ve lost count of how many couples have crashed and burned.

It was obvious from early on that this match by the experts was going to end in disaster, and it did.

From the get-go, Mitch, whose celebrity crush is Jessica Biel, was disappointed that he wasn’t paired with a lookalike version of the actress.

Mitch revealed his lack of attraction to Krysten, which dampened her spirits, but she soldiered on nonetheless.

As time passed, Krysten tried to be patient with her new husband but admitted her frustrations at their lack of intimacy.

Viewers bashed Mitch over his behavior toward his wife, who tirelessly tried to appease him with no reciprocation.

Eventually, Krysten realized that the marriage was going nowhere, and fans were happy when she finally put herself first and kicked Mitch to the curb before the season ended.

However, much time has passed since then, so where are Krysten and Mitch today?

MAFS alum Krysten Collins says her ‘healing stage’ is complete

If you follow Krysten Collins on Instagram, you’ll see that the MAFS star is doing just fine despite the disappointing outcome from the show.

Krysten took some time to heal after her experience with Mitch, and now she’s in a much better place.

A major change in Krysten’s life is that she’s no longer living in San Diego, California, where Season 15 was filmed.

In June 2023, the environmental policy advocate and her two fur babies made a move to New York City, and she shared the news on Instagram along with photos of her new apartment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by krysten (@krys.coll) She’s also done some traveling with fun trips to Paris and London in late 2023.

While Krysten didn’t find a husband on MAFS, she made some lifelong friends with castmates Stacia Karcher and Alexis Will.

She shared a group photo and captioned the post, “Healing stage completed ☑️.”

Now that she’s healed, Krysten is ready to find love, and we’re sure she will find her happily ever after in The Big Apple.

Mitch Silverstein is focused on being an environmental activist

Mitch has remained committed to being an environmental activist and has put all his energy into that.

After being the villain in Season 15, Mitch wants to put MAFS behind him, and there’s nothing on his Instagram to indicate that he was on the show.

Instead, his page is littered with videos and images of his surfing, outdoor adventures, and his ongoing activism efforts.

In October 2023, he was part of a major ocean cleanup at Oceanside Pier in San Diego.

Mitch is a proud volunteer at the Surfrider Foundation, and in March of 2023, he was recognized for five years with the organization.

As for his personal life, Mitch is still single, but it’s hard to tell if he’s ready to dip his feet back into the dating pool.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.