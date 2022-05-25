MAFS Season 15 heads to the West Coast for first time ever, two new experts announced

Married at First Sight Season 15 matched five San Diego couples. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 is closing its Boston chapter, and the show is headed to San Diego for its 15th season.

With Married at First Sight Season 15 set to take place in California, it’ll mark the first time the show has ever gone to the West Coast.

Premiere dates and expert shake-ups for the West Coast season have been released. Many firsts appear to be in store on Married at First Sight Season 15, including a panel of four experts rather than three, as one familiar face exits the franchise.

Here’s what to expect when Married at First Sight returns for Season 15.

When does Married at First Sight Season 15 premiere?

MAFS viewers won’t have to wait too long for the next season as the show will return in less than two months.

Married at First Sight Season 15 premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c.

As has become custom with Married at First Sight, the show will return with a bang, including a special three-hour season premiere.

Dr. Viviana will not return for Married at First Sight Season 15

Pastor Cal, Dr. Viviana, and Dr. Pepper have become the staple experts during the last few seasons of Married at First Sight; however, MAFS Season 15 is shaking things up.

Dr. Viviana Coles will not be a part of Married at First Sight Season 15 as she pursues other projects.

Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper will return, and they will have two new experts by their side.

As reported by People, DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec will be offering their expertise next season.

DeVon Franklin is a relationship advisor, Hollywood producer, and New York Times bestseller, having written The Wait with ex-wife and actress Meagan Good.

Dr. Pia Holec will likely take over Dr. Viviana’s role as she specializes in sex and couples’ therapy as a psychotherapist.

Married at First Sight: Afterparty will return with Keshia Knight Pulliam

While the official MAFS Season 15 premiere begins in July, content for the season will start up in late June.

The Matchmaking Special, where the experts introduce the San Diego hopefuls, will air Wednesday, June 22 at 8/7c on Lifetime. The Kickoff special, showing a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and selection process, will air Wednesday, June 29.

Keshia Knight Pulliam will be back to ask all the juiciest questions on Afterparty when Married at First Sight Season 15 returns.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesdays, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime.