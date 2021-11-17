MAFS Season 14: Here’s everything to know about the upcoming season

Married at First Sight Season 14 is on its way. Pic credit: ABC

Married at First Sight knows how to keep the content coming!

While MAFS Season 13 is wrapping up with its juicy reunion and conclusion, Married at First Sight Season 14 is on its way and could be airing fairly soon.

Here’s everything to know so far about the upcoming season of Married at First Sight.

When will Married at First Sight Season 14 premiere?

MAFS Season 13 is coming to an end just before the holidays and Married at First Sight Season 14 could potentially return as soon as January 2022.

Lifetime has not released an official premiere date for MAFS Season 14. However, Parade has confirmed that casting for the season took place in October 2021.

Considering MAFS has often released two seasons in one year, it would make sense for season 14 to return in early 2022 in order for MAFS Season 15 to air later in the year.

We’ll be on the lookout for an official release date but expect MAFS to return in the first quarter of 2022.

Where will Married at First Sight Season 14 take place?

Married at First Sight has matched couples all across the country and, for MAFS Season 14, the show will be returning to a familiar city.

It is known that MAFS Season 14 will take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

This will be Married at First Sight’s second time filming in Boston, as the show took place there in season 6.

MAFS Season 6 managed to produce one lasting couple in fan favorites Shawniece & Jephte, and it also produced one of the more unique pairings from the show. Contestant Jonathan Francetic ended up falling in love with MAFS expert Dr. Jessica and they’re still together to this day.

Time will tell if the hit show’s second time in Boston will produce lasting couples as well.

Who will be on Married at First Sight Season 14?

Similar to the premiere date, there has not yet been an official announcement of the MAFS Season 14 couples.

With casting for the season happening just recently, it’s likely there is still a lot of secretive filming and decision-making going on at this stage of the process, so certain details, like the cast, are still in development or under wraps.

Based on the long list of rules that MAFS cast members must follow, we can garner some of what can be expected of the future MAFS cast.

Expect the cast to be over 25 years old and residents of the Boston area. The Bostonian cast will also be expected to stay off social media, undergo a psych evaluation, and refrain from working full time so that they can be fully involved and up for documenting their new marriages.

While the cast is currently unknown, it is expected that the three signature Married at First Sight experts, Dr. Viviana, Dr. Pepper, and Pastor Cal, will be returning for Married at First Sight Season 14.

Lifetime renewed its juggernaut series through Season 17, so there is already talk of MAFS Season 15 being set in sunny San Diego, California.

There certainly seems to be a lot more Married at First Sight to look forward to, starting with the dramatic close of MAFS Season 13. We’ll continue to be on the lookout for new information about the next exciting season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.