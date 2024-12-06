MAFS Season 13 alum Johnny Lam marries his longtime girlfriend

The Married at First Sight process didn’t work out for Johnny Lam, but he’s doing just fine years later, recently marrying his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Fischer.

Johnny hasn’t publicly shared the news but some of his wedding guests have been posting snaps and videos of the nuptials.

We knew a wedding between Johnny and Kayla was in the works because the couple got engaged in January.

The romantic proposal took place during a tropical getaway. The Season 13 alum got down on one knee and asked Kayla to marry him.

Fast forward eleven months and now Kayla and Johnny are man and wife, finishing off 2024 on a high.

We first took note of the couple when they went Instagram official with their relationship in 2022 and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Johnny and Kayla celebrated one year of dating in June 2023, which means they crossed the two-year mark this year.

However, when 2025 rolls around, they’ll be celebrating something even better, their wedding anniversary.

MAFS Season 13 alum Johnny Lam is married

We’re waiting for Johnny Lam to share the official photos and more information about his wedding, but until then, we’ll make do with what we have.

The MAFS alum has been reposting stories from his wedding guests, who’ve been sending congratulations to the couple.

One post was from the parents of the adorable flower boy, Prince Emerson.

The photo showed the toddler dressed in a gold crown while rocking pink shorts, a matching pink bow tie, and suspenders.

“Our boy was the Petal Prince (aka flower boy) for @lamj @kayjf wedding,” the Instagram post read.

Another photo showed the happily married couple showing off their wedding rings while striking a pose with their two ring bearers.

“Congrats, Johnny and Kayla!” the post read.

Johnny Lam’s wedding photos. Pic credit: @lamj/Instagram

Check out Johnny and Kayla’s first dance

Thanks to another wedding guest, we also caught a snippet of Johnny and Kayla’s reception as the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Lam took their first dance as husband and wife.

The video showed Kayla in a simple strapless dress, with Johnny in a tan suit, as the wedding guests gathered around them, holding sparklers.

The happy couple showcased their smooth dance moves to the song Like I’m Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor featuring John Legend.

Johnny reposted the clip that was first shared by a guest at the event @serena.nw on Instagram, where she wrote, “Congratulations to the beautiful couple.”

Other details about the wedding, including whether his MAFS Season 13 costars, Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo, were in attendance, are unknown.

Congrats to Johnny and Kayla.

