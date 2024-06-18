MAFS Season 12 alum Chris Williams explains mugshot and jail stint

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Chris Williams, it’s that drama follows him wherever he goes.

It’s been a while since the Married at First Sight star has been on our radar. In recent months, he took a social media hiatus — something he does quite often.

However, he recently popped up with a mugshot and an interesting story about getting locked up.

The Atlanta native is not someone we’ll forget anytime soon, as he quickly solidified himself as one of the most hated husbands in the show’s history.

The experts matched him with Paige Banks and from the moment they tied the knot, it was one shocking revelation after another.

MAFS viewers were relieved when the duo finally parted ways, but Season 12 tops the list as one of the most memorable and jaw-dropping, thanks to Chris.

Now, he has another dramatic story to tell, and this one involves the law.

MAFS alum Chris Williams posts mugshot and explains his jail stint

The MAFS Season 12 alum boldly posted his mugshot on Instagram and he certainly wasn’t smiling in the photo.

The black and white jailhouse snap showed Chris clad in uniform as he posed in front of a height chart with a scowl on his face.

However, despite his angry demeanor, Chris found humor in the unfortunate event, at least, now that it’s over.

“I guess you are wondering how I got here😂😂,” he noted in the caption. “Long story short I got a ticket 4 years ago during covid and they kept rescheduling my court dates.”

The Atlanta entrepreneur explained that his license was suspended two weeks ago, but he was unaware.

“I didn’t know it and I got pulled over and it was a wrap lol. 😂,” said Chris.

Chris Williams told a tall tale while sitting in jail

Chris explained his angry mugshot in the Instagram caption, admitting, “I was pissed in this picture 😂😂😂 a ‘Karen’ had nothing on me lol.”

Meanwhile, because there’s never a dull moment with the MAFS alum, he concocted a tall tale while chatting with the other inmates.

“The fellas in jail asked me how I got in,” said Chris. “I was worst than Eddie Murphy in the movie ‘Life’ I went on a killing spree😂😂😂😂😂. They were like how many😂😂😂😂 I responded ‘A lot’ 😂I can laugh about it now, but I was not laughing in this picture 😂.”

The 37-year-old was later bailed out by a friend, who he tagged and thanked in the post.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.