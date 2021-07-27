MAFS Season 11 in New Orleans update: Here’s who stayed together and who has divorced

Which couples from Season 11 are still together? Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight is now in its 13th season, and the show has had its share of successful matches over the years. So, let’s flash back to Season 11, which was based in New Orleans, and see which couples are still together and which ones have gotten divorced.

Woody and Amani are happily married

It’s only right that we start with one of the most loved couples, not only from the season, but also in MAFS history. Amani and Woody seemed destined from the start, and sparks flew the minute they laid eyes on each other.

Viewers fell in love with the adorable pair, and while they did have their ups and downs, they managed to work through their issues and stayed married on Decision Day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

These days Woody and Amani are still very much in love, and they continue to share their lives with fans on social media. The hot couple recently showed off photos from their steamy Caribbean vacation after taking a trip to Jamaica.

Christina and Henry are divorced

Henry and Christina were doomed from the start, and the odd pairing did not go unnoticed by Married at First Sight viewers. Henry was a quiet introvert, and Christina was more outgoing and sociable.

Most likely, the experts thought Christina could bring Henry out of his shell, but he wasn’t very comfortable with the cameras. Furthermore, once Henry found out that Christina had been dishonest about certain aspects of her life, the relationship was irretrievably broken. The couple decided to part ways on Decision Day and are now divorced.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Olivia and Brett are divorced

Viewers were initially hopeful about Olivia and Brett during the first few episodes of the show. Still, as the experiment went on, it became clear that they had very little in common. The couple both seemed very set in their ways and didn’t want to compromise, which only added to the challenges of marriage.

Olivia and Brett had very different goals about marriage, their future, and pretty much everything else. So no one should be surprised that they are now divorced.

Amelia and Bennett might be over

Amelia and Bennett had the edge over Woody and Amani as fan favorites during Season 11. Their quirky personalities, along with shared hobbies and similar interests, gave everyone hope that they would be in it for the long haul.

The pair was affectionate, happy, and easygoing from the beginning, and they continued to grow together throughout the eight-week experiment. After the show ended, things were still going well, but recently there have been rumors that the couple has split. So far, neither Bennett nor Amelia have confirmed the rumors, so we’re still keeping our fingers crossed on this one.

Karen and Miles are still married

This couple kept us guessing from the beginning of their marriage until the very end. They seemed like a great match, but fans of the show grew annoyed with Karen, who wanted to take things at a very slow pace. The lack of intimacy in their marriage also proved frustrating for Miles, and some people were surprised that he decided to stay in the marriage on Decision Day.

These days the couple seem to be doing quite well, and they continue to showcase their happy union on social media.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.