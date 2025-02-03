MAFS viewers roast tantra instructor for wearing ‘lingerie’ as she claps back

The latest episode of Married at First Sight gave us more than we bargained for.

We might need therapy after watching a scene where the Season 18 newlyweds explored new ways to deepen their intimacy.

Expert Dr. Pia suggested a tantric yoga session to help Juan Franco and Karla Juarez, but the awkward scene has garnered negative backlash online.

Viewers are dragging the instructor, Diana Grossman, aka Tantra Butterfly, for wearing lingerie during the scene, a claim she has disputed in a lengthy social media rant.

Diana has been clapping back and recently slammed the show, calling it pure trash and blaming Juan and Karla for the backlash she’s received.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It’s been a few days since Episode 13 aired and people are still trashing Diana’s cringey interaction with the couple.

MAFS fans roast tantra instructor for wearing ‘lingerie’ during her TV appearance

MAFS fans are not done with Tantra Butterfly; they’re still talking about her awkward TV appearance alongside Season 18 newlyweds Juan and Karla.

“What the heck is the Tantra Lady wearing, and more importantly, WHY? 😂😂😂#MAFS,” wrote a commenter on X.

“Did you notice the tantra instructor wearing lingerie? I just wasn’t expecting that,” exclaimed someone else.

“Who tf is this granny doing Juan & Karla’s tantric? Read the roooooom man,” another X user added.

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @Miata_Shanay/@KarenMBMiller/@lildeeof4/X

One MAFS viewer wrote, “I had to pause my DVR to find out why the hell #drpia sent a lady to Karla and Juan’s house in her neglige?!? What is happening on my screen?😂.”

I had to pause my DVR to find out why the hell #drpia sent a lady to Karla and Juan’s house in her neglige?!? What is happening on my screen?😂 #MAFS #tantric #tantricyoga #Lifetime pic.twitter.com/1j8T2l3PPI — tracy gora (@thetrblwthtracy) January 29, 2025

Someone else asked, “Ma’am, why are you in lingerie and not yoga attire?!?🤔.”

Tantra Butterfly claps back at critics

Diana already responded to the backlash on Instagram, but posted another lengthy rant on Facebook, slamming the criticism over her attire.

“I was cyberbullied this week because #Maf aired recently,” she wrote, noting that she was invited to film with a show with less than 24 hours’ notice from the producer and no information about what to wear for the scene.

“I didn’t appreciate the fact that my choice of dress was made fun of,” noted Diana. “I thought it would be feminine and comfortable to wear for the show as it represents the Divine feminine.”

Despite the negative response to her attire and appearance, Diana had a message for the critics.

“Your personal attacks on my looks and my character don’t phase me,” she added.

Tantras responds to backlash. Pic credit: Tantra Butterfly/Facebook

What did you think of the tantric yoga session with Diana? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.