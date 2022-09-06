MAFS: Rachel Gordillo strikes a pose in Daisy Dukes and sparkly boots

Rachel Gordillo got married and divorced after joining Marring at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo let her legs shine in a recent short shorts ensemble.

Rachel embodied her “Summer Rachel” persona in the hot outfit.

The MAFS star has been traveling the world this summer and recently shared several sizzling summer looks with followers.

After appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13, Rachel gained thousands of followers.

She often updates fans on her life excursions and outfit of the day through social media.

Rachel’s Daisy Dukes outfit of the day included a pair of boots and white heart sunglasses.

Rachel Gordillo sparkles in boots and short shorts

Rachel Gordillo took to her Instagram Stories to share her leggy ensemble.

In the mirror selfie, Rachel posed with one leg out as she wore a white graphic tank with shades of red and blue tucked into her shorts.

Rachel completed the look with a pair of white sparkly boots, white heart-shaped sunglasses, and a purse on her side.

Rachel wore her dark tresses down and waved as she gave a subtle smile and looked down at her phone.

All five couples divorced on Married at First Sight Season 13

Married at First Sight Season 13 took place in Houston and was one of the franchise’s least successful in producing lasting couples.

All five Houston couples ended up divorcing.

On Decision Day, Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak opted to divorce after never hitting a stride in their relationship from their wedding forward.

Johnny Lam and Bao Huong Hoang had contrasting answers on Decision Day. Johnny said yes to staying married to Bao on Decision Day; however, Bao wanted a divorce, so the two split.

Michaela Clark and Zack Freeman also divorced on Decision Day after Michaela said yes to staying married, and Zack surprised her by saying no to continuing the marriage.

Gil Cuero and Myrla Feria agreed to stay married on Decision Day. However, their marriage didn’t last long after the cameras went away. They revealed their marriage ended during the MAFS reunion.

Rachel and her MAFS spouse Jose San Miguel Jr. lasted the longest, having both said yes on Decision Day. They had taken some time apart after the season but shared they were working on their marriage during the MAFS Season 13 reunion.

However, Rachel and Jose ultimately chose to divorce and go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.