MAFS: Rachel Gordillo snaps mirror selfie in red mini dress and fuzzy heels 

Married at First Sight star Rachel Gordillo is fierce in red and black for Halloween. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo was feeling devilish in a red-hot Halloween costume this year.

While Rachel is known for her Summer Rachel persona, she also knows how to serve looks for fall’s spooky season.

After previously wowing in black tulle for a glamorous Halloween photoshoot and getting sultry in a witch costume, Rachel rocked a splash of color as she posed in a red devil costume.

The MAFS star showed off her legs and curves in the sizzling ensemble.

She shared the post with her 64.4k Instagram followers, wishing them a Happy Halloween.

Rachel gained her large following after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Boston, where she married ex-Jose San Miguel Jr.

Rachel Gordillo strikes a pose in horns and a boa

Rachel Gordillo posed in the mirror for her Halloween selfie.

In the photo, Rachel wore a long-sleeve red minidress with a red and black boa around her shoulders.

Rachel elevated the look with strappy black heels that featured a fuzzy texture.

She accessorized with a red horned headband and red sunglasses. Her makeup included lush lashes, a full brown, and a red lip.

Rachel’s other Halloween looks included a sizzling witch costume.

Rachel wore a formfitting black dress that hugged her curves, and she completed the look with black fingerless gloves, black shoes, and a black witch hat with a veil hanging over the brim. She also held a broom to bring the ensemble together.

She shared a video of the costume and her night out at a costume party.

Rachel captioned the post, “H A L L O W E E N R E C A P 🎃💀👻👹👽😈⚾️🍻 I don’t think I’ve celebrated a Halloween like this in the last 4 years! I’m exhausted! Also watching the Astros added to this exciting weekend!!”

Rachel Gordillo balances fitness and fun

Rachel stays active in the gym and previously shared a video highlighting her weightlifting skills.

She lifted a large weight above her head while wearing a white crop top and short blue shorts.

Text over the video read, ‘Me: I’m gonna stop drinking and focus on my fitness goals.”

The video then cut to Rachel out with a drink as the text read, “Also me.”

She captioned the post, “It be like that #balance.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.