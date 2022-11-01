MAFS: Rachel Gordillo in white shorts and cowgirl boots enjoys a cocktail 

Rachel Gordillo appeared on Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo looked stylish in casual cowgirl attire.

The MAFS star is passionate about Houston and baseball, and she spoke on both in the caption of her recent post.

Rachel has been rooting for the Houston Astros as they compete in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

While posing in short shorts, Rachel shared her favorite drink and a great place to watch baseball games.

On Married at First Sight, Rachel bonded with her MAFS ex Jose San Miguel Jr. over their love for baseball.

While Rachel and Jose were hopeful about making their marriage work past Decision Day, they ultimately chose to divorce.

Rachel Gordillo enjoys colorful drink in cowgirl boots

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share her cowgirl ensemble with her 64.4k followers.

In the photo, Rachel sat on a stool while smiling with a bold red lip and a drink by her side.

The MAFS educator wore a gray graphic tee with a circular design in the middle and white speckles all over. She paired the tee with white shorts and white cowgirl boots with a slight heel.

Rachel wore her hair down, and her skin was glowing under the venue’s lights. She promoted McIntyre’s Downtown bar in her caption.

Rachel captioned the post, “Always sunny in Houston!🍹 it’s my favorite drink at @mcintyresdowntown and a great place to watch the game on this rainy day!!! Go ‘stros!! 🧡💙 What’s you’re drink of choice??? 🍺🥂🍷🥃🍸🍹🧉.”

The post received over 1k likes.

Rachel Gordillo wows in festive Halloween attire

Rachel ditched the cowgirl boots for fluffy black high heels in a sultry Halloween post.

She was feeling devilish as she showed off her legs in a red long-sleeve mini dress with a red and black boa around her shoulders.

Rachel completed the costume with a red devil horn headband, pixelated glasses, and a pair of strappy textured black heels.

She wished her followers a Happy Halloween in the caption.

Rachel also made goth glam in all-black for a stunning October photoshoot.

She posed with jack-o-lanterns, a voluminous black tulle gown, and an elegant black lace veil for several photos shared on her Instagram.

Rachel was pleased with the shoot results, writing, “Okay last ones I swear!!! Just love them so much they deserve to be on the grid 😂.”

