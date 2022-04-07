MAFS: Rachel Gordillo gives her feedback on the Boston couples after latest episode

Rachel Gordillo recaps the latest MAFS episode. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum Rachel Gordillo has been keeping up with the Boston couples, and she has a lot to say after watching the latest episode.

It wasn’t long ago that Rachel was in the same place as the Season 14 hopefuls, having been matched to Jose San Miguel Jr. in Season 13.

Unfortunately, she didn’t get her happily ever after on the show. Despite being the last couple standing at the reunion, Rachel and Jose later called it quits and have since finalized their divorce.

However, Rachel is hopeful that the Boston matches will fare better than her season.

Rachel Gordillo dishes on her favorite Boston couples

The latest episode of Married at First Sight featured some well-needed intervention from the experts, which admittedly is Rachel’s favorite part of the series.

Speaking of favorites, Noi and Steve are at the top of her list.

“So far, they are my favorite couple, and they are definitely on their way to having successful MAFS marriage,” said Rachel, who noted that their biggest issue is “getting on the same page” about finances.

However, the MAFS alum enjoyed seeing the couple “sitting down and taking the experts’ advice on discussing a financial plan.”

Rachel has “high hopes” for Michael and Jasmina, although they still haven’t formed an emotional connection.

However, despite their rocky start, Rachel noted a “180-degree change” and admitted during the episode recap for PEOPLE that she smiles “from ear to ear when I see them on my screen.”

Rachel Gordillo says she related to Katina Goode in the latest episode

The Married at First Sight alum dished on the final two couples, the first being Katina and Olajuwon.

Things got tense between Olajuwon and Dr. Pepper during their one-on-one, and Rachel admitted that the way he spoke to the expert made her “cringe.”

“O really should be more aware of his tone,” said Rachel. “I do not think he has bad intentions… but his frustration can sometimes be perceived as aggressive.”

As for Katina, the Season 13 alum noted, “I have never related more to Katina than I did in this episode. I enjoyed how open and honest she was with Pastor Cal.”

However, Rachel reiterated the sentiment of many viewers that Katina should “speak up more,” but despite their issues, she sees a “long-lasting marriage” in their future.

Rachel also had an interesting take on Mark and Lindsey and declared that they could be one of her “favorite couples” if they learn to “control their discussions and try to make them more productive and respectful.”

Overall, Rachel enjoyed the last episode.

“I really liked how the experts came and gave their thoughts on each couple because we can all learn from each other’s struggles,” she said.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.