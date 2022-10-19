MAFS: Rachel Gordillo excited about ‘sweater weather’ in tight leather pants 

Rachel Gordillo models sweaters and expresses excitement for the autumn season. Pic credit: Lifetime

Rachel Gordillo rocked an assortment of sweaters to welcome fall.

Rachel modeled the sweaters while gushing about sweater weather with her followers.

She gained a large social media following after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 13 in Houston, Texas.

On the show, Rachel was matched with Jose San Miguel Jr., and the pair had several ups and downs in their marriage.

When Decision Day came, Rachel and Jose agreed to stay married, but after the show, they eventually confirmed their divorce.

Now, Rachel remains in good spirits as she looks forward to fall.

Rachel Gordillo is stylish for sweater weather

Rachel took to Instagram to model her sweaters.

With her range of sweaters, Rachel wore a pair of tight black faux leather pants accentuating her curves.

Rachel’s sweaters came in all sorts of colors, including orange, grey, blue, green, white, red, and animal print.

She captioned the post, “Sweater Weather!!!! We finally hit the 50s today in Houston! When the cold front finally hits Houston!!! Faux leather pants and a fun sweater is always my go to! Drop a 🍁 if it’s finally sweater weather where you live!”

Rachel Gordillo is all smiles for ‘Sunday Funday’ with MAFS stars

Recently, Rachel showed off her bright smile while having fun with her MAFS costars on a Sunday.

While Rachel didn’t find love in her season of MAFS, she found best friends in her cast mates.

Rachel often hangs out with Myrla Feria, Brett Layton, and Johnny Lam, with the group even traveling to Europe over the summer.

They all also have remained friends with MAFS Season 13 costar Michaela Clark.

Rachel, Myrla, Brett, Johnny, and Michaela attended a soccer game, and Rachel shared photos and a video from the event.

Rachel’s opening shot saw her smiling with a fox mascot for a selfie.

In the second slide, Rachel shared a video from the soccer match.

Rachel posed with MAFS costars Myrla and Brett on the third slide.

Rachel wore a hat, a white crop top, and a green miniskirt with white shoes. Myrla bared skin in a black crop top and denim miniskirt, completing the look with white wedge heels. Brett looked sporty in ripped jeans, laced shoes, an orange Astros tee, and a cap she wore backward.

In the final slide, Rachel posed with Michaela Clark by her side in blonde hair and a black tank and pants.

Johnny and Brett were also featured in the pic as they posed with the soccer field behind them.

While Married at First Sight Season 13 resulted in all five couples getting divorced, it produced some of the strongest friendships within the franchise.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.