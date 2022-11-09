MAFS: Rachel Gordillo celebrates being ‘champs’ in Astros tee

Rachel Gordillo cheers on the Houston Astros after their World Series win. Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel Gordillo had reason to celebrate as the Houston Astros won the World Series over the weekend.

The MAFS star is a passionate baseball fan and has supported the Astros during their playoff run all the way to their championship parade.

Rachel shared photos from the Astros parade with followers.

Her MAFS costars Myrla Feria and Brett Layton were in attendance alongside her.

Rachel reflected on the full circle moment of attending opening day for the Astros to now celebrating at the World Series parade.

She also expressed gratitude to the team for a great season.

Rachel Gordillo raves about ‘the most unforgettable’ season

Rachel Gordillo took to Instagram to share a video dedicated to the Houston Astros and their World Series win.

The video began with a clip of a large Astros sign decorated with blue, white, orange, and gold balloons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video then cuts to Rachel headed to a game with her MAFS costars Brett Layton and Myrla Feria. The three all wore Astros attire in varying colors.

Other clips in the video included a shot of the baseball players lined up on the field, Rachel dancing in the stands, a baseball player hitting the ball, hot dogs covered in ketchup and mustard, and Rachel cheering on her team.

Rachel captioned the post, “From opening day to away games to a World Series win!!! Thank you @astrosbaseball for the most unforgettable season yet!! 🧡💙🧡💙⚾️ Time to celebrate!!!! 🥂🍾🍻.”

The Astros’ themed posts didn’t stop there for Rachel. She also shared a cheery selfie on her Instagram page wearing a World Series Champions shirt.

Rachel smiled in the photo and accessorized her celebratory tee with sunglasses and a hat.

The post’s caption read, “World Series Champs!!!! 💙🧡⚾️🤘🏼@astrosbaseball.”

Rachel Gordillo poses for parade selfie with MAFS stars

Rachel also took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie with her friends and MAFS costars while enjoying the Astros outdoor parade.

In the photo, Rachel smiled in her tee, sunglasses, hat, and Nike fanny pack.

Myrla was behind Rachel in a busty black top and vibrant Astros jersey. Myrla wore her hair in two braids and accessorized with a hat and gold hoops.

Brett threw up peace signs and puckered her lips for the photo while wearing a hat, hoops, and sunglasses.

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

The Astros victory clearly meant a lot to Rachel as she has supported the team from start to finish.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.