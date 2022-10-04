MAFS: Pregnant Briana Myles is feeling like herself again in combat boots and denim jacket 

Briana Myles appeared on Married at First Sight Season 12. Pic credit: Lifetime

Briana Myles was all smiles and style in her recent post.

Briana, pregnant with her first child with MAFS spouse Vincent Morales, shared photos with her 173k followers as she listed her to-do list.

The MAFS star’s baby bump was visible as she updated supporters on how well her baby was doing.

Vincent and Briana have continued to allow fans insight into their journey as they prepare to become new parents.

Previously, Briana and Vincent shared photos from their joyous gender reveal, announcing they were having a baby girl.

Briana also opened up about her fibroids and how they impact her baby bump, educating followers on what comments she finds discouraging surrounding her pregnancy.

As she enjoys this season of pregnancy, she also celebrated feeling like herself again while running errands.

Briana Myles glows in black dress and jean jacket

Briana took to Instagram to share her post and life updates with followers.

In the opening photo, Briana placed a hand on a stool and looked off to the side with a smile as she held a cup.

Briana wore a black dress that hugged her baby bump. She paired the dress with a light denim jacket and a cap.

Briana’s photo included a vibrant background with a retro red refrigerator, a wall of flowers, and a sign that read, “Love Without Reason.”

In the second slide, Briana struck a cute pose as she sipped her beverage and showed off her black combat boots.

She geo-tagged the post at LaRayia’s Bodega Ponce City Market and began her caption by writing, “Finally starting to feel like myself again!”

Briana listed what was first on her to-do list, including twisting her hair, shopping, and smoothies.

The MAFS star concluded her post, writing, “My energy is through the roof, although my body tells me to calm tf down daily. Our baby boo is still cookin’ and growing beautifully!”

MAFS stars Amani Randall and Jamie Otis react to Briana Myles’ post

Briana’s post was met with love from MAFS moms Amani Randall and Jamie Otis.

Amani, who became a new mom earlier this year when she gave birth to son Reign Randall, commented with three heart-eyed emojis, and Jamie, who has two young children, wrote “Haha” with heart emojis.

Other comments included, “You 2 remain my fav MAFS story!!! Congrats!!,” and “Second trimester is the best! Enjoy that bliss.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.