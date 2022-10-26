MAFS: Pregnant Briana Myles in red mini dress snaps photo with her dog, Cookie

Briana Myles appeared on Married at First sight Season 12 in Atlanta. Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana Myles has been glowing since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, and her beauty recently shined in a red dress.

The MAFS star is preparing to welcome a baby girl into her and MAFS husband Vincent Morale’s family.

Briana also has a fur baby, Cookie, that MAFS viewers became familiar with during Briana and Vincent’s marriage on Married at First Sight Season 12.

In their season, Vincent warmed MAFS viewers’ hearts as he learned to love Cookie and count the dog as part of their family.

Cookie was featured in Briana’s latest social media share as she announced her partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Briana and Cookie looked happy as they posed on a staircase.

Briana Myles shows love to pet Cookie

Briana took to Instagram to share the photo with her fur baby and to encourage her 176k followers to support a good cause.

In the photo, Briana sat on a set of stairs while wearing a strapless red minidress that hugged her growing baby bump.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Briana was barefoot for the photo, completing the look with a necklace and her dark tresses hanging down and straight.

Briana held Cookie in her arms and smiled adoringly at the pup, who was captured licking her nose.

A Hill’s Pet Nutrition package was by Briana’s side in the image as she promoted the company in her caption.

Briana’s caption read, “Now y’all know my CookiePop will be well taken care of, even during Natural Disaster. Have you thought about yours? @hillspet is encouraging families to plan ahead in case of a disaster by supporting Hill’s Disaster Relief Program to provide nutritional food and shelter to pets in need. Support the cause!”

MAFS stars react to Briana Myles’ post

Briana’s post received over 3k likes and several comments, including from MAFS stars Karen Landry and Amani Randall.

Karen and Amani were costars on Married at First Sight Season 11 in New Orleans. Like Briana, Karen and Amani are still married to their MAFS husbands, Miles Williams and Woody Randall.

Karen, who got a dog with Miles, validated Briana’s promotion of the pet brand. She wrote, “I love hills! This is all Ali tolerated in his puppy puppy stages.”

Amani, who gave birth to her first child Reign Randall this June, commented, “Hey cuties,” with three red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @blmyles/Instagram

Briana continues to take great care of her dog, Cookie and has expressed excitement about showering her daughter with love and care once the baby arrives.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.