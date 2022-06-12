MAFS: Paige Banks strikes a pose in sexy high-slit dress at a friend’s wedding

Paige Banks is enjoying life after her divorce. Pic credit: Lifetime

Paige Banks is continuing to live her best single life. The Married at First Sight alum has moved on from her tumultuous relationship with Chris Williams and is thriving despite their messy divorce.

Her time on the show didn’t go as planned, but Paige is not letting that keep her down. As she bounces back from the harsh criticism of being on reality TV, Paige continues to keep the same positive attitude and uplifting spirit she displayed on the show.

She is still on her journey to find her perfect match. Until that happens, Paige is celebrating the love of her family and friends.

Paige looks stunning at a friend’s wedding

Paige recently attended the wedding of one of her friends. She shared a photo of the day on social media where she showed off the gorgeous dress she wore to the event.

The wedding took place outside at a venue called Cold Creek Farm in Georgia. Surrounded by trees and flowers, Paige posed in a long magenta-colored dress with a slit that reached the top of her thigh. She paired the dress with a nude shoe, simple jewelry, and styled her hair in loose curls.

Paige kept her caption short, writing, “Bloom where you’re planted.”

She received tons of compliments on her look from her followers, including other MAFS veterans. Season 11 alum, Amani wrote, “Oooh yes” followed by the heart eyes and fire emojis. Virginia Coombs who was on the same season as Paige commented, “This color on you” with multiple heart eye emojis as well.

Paige receives compliments from fellow MAFS stars. Pic credit: @malana_xoxo/Instagram

Paige doesn’t pay attention to the hate

During her time on the show, Paige received a ton of criticism and hateful comments from viewers. Many critics did not understand why she kept trying to make her marriage to Chris work when he treated her so poorly.

She got even more hate recently, when she was part of the Decision Day Dish Special for Season 14. She gave her thoughts on the couples and her predictions for the final outcomes. Many fans did not agree with her being part of the episode, and once again began criticizing her for her former marriage.

Despite the negativity, Paige continues to smile and stay optimistic. She doesn’t clap back like many do in this situation, and simply ignores the hate.

Paige is focused on her career and enjoying the people in her life who have supported her through this process. Although she is single again, it hasn’t stopped her from enjoying her life filled with travel, television appearances, and time with loved ones.

Married at First Sight premieres July 6 on Lifetime.