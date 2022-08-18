MAFS: Olivia Cornu gives her opinion on the new couples after move-in day

Olivia Cornu recaps the latest MAFS episode. Pic credit: Lifetime

Olivia Cornu knows all about the fast-paced Married at First Sight process, and she had some thoughts on the couples after they moved in together.

Things went smoothly for some of the Season 15 matches, but one unlikely pair had a moment that could very well spell the end of their marriage.

Olivia understands the complexities of sharing a space with someone you barely know, even if that person is your spouse.

Things didn’t bode too well for Olivia and her then-husband Brett Lindsey during Season 11 when we first met them on the show.

They, too, struggled with trying to mesh their lives during the move-in process, and things continued to go downhill until it finally imploded, and Brett walked away from the marriage.

The couple has since divorced, and Olivia hasn’t spilled any details about a new relationship since the demise of her marriage.

However, the 32-year-old had some helpful insight to share with the latest crop of MAFS hopefuls.

Olivia Cornu speaks on the new MAFS couples

The Married at First Sight alum kicked off her recap for PEOPLE with Stacia and Nate, who are doing well, except that Stacia wants her husband to open up more about his past.

“I liked that Stacia wanted to move slowly and wanted her husband to open up more so they could fall in love,” noted Olivia. “I hope Nate can tap into his vulnerable side and help push their marriage forward.”

Morgan and Binh experienced a hiccup that affected trust in the marriage, but Olivia thinks the two can get past it.

“I remain hopeful about these two,” she confessed. “They seem to want to do right by each other, which is a great tip-toe method into a long, happy marriage.”

MAFS alum Olivia Cornu details red flags with some couples

The Married at First Sight alum pointed out red flags with some couples, including Krysten and Mitch.

“They were quick to point out that they are taking their marriage day by day, and are not fully committed to see it past the eight weeks. Uh oh,” said Olivia. “They have kept their marriage very surface-level, which will not bode well for them in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Alexis and Justin were hot and heavy, but a violent incident involving their dogs put a damper on their marriage.

“This could really cause friction in the marriage if their two fur babies never get along. Where do you go from here?” questioned Olivia.

Meanwhile, the MAFS alum didn’t see any red flags with Lindy and Miguel– at least not anymore, as Miguel wasn’t all in before his chat with Pastor Cal.

“Thankfully, now they are both all in and have rebranded Decision Day as Vow Renewal Day… what a win for both of them!” noted Olivia.

