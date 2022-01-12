MAFS: Olajuwon Dickerson explains why he’s ready to leave his “playboy” days behind

Season 14 MAFS star Olajuwon Dickerson is already drawing comparisons to a certain Season 12 husband. Pic credit: Lifetime

If you’re like most Married at First Sight fans, Season 14 husband Olajuwon Dickerson is already giving you red flags.

While the season, based in Boston, is only one episode in, Dickerson’s various antics and misogynistic views have already drawn comparisons to villainous Season 12 husband Chris Williams.

However, the 29-year-old recently opened in an interview with Pop Culture on why MAFS viewers are wrong about him and why he’s ready to leave his “playboy” days behind to be in a committed marriage.

Olajuwon Dickerson explains why he’s ready to leave his “playboy” days behind

Signing up to be married to a complete stranger is no easy task but the Boston native explained, “I feel there was a point in my life where I was young and having fun.”

On the premiere, Olajuwon joked about “Isaac” — his alter-ego that he used while in college to make sure he wasn’t caught in his womanizer ways.

“After having fun, I came to a point in my life where I thought I maximized the joy within myself and it was time to become a better version of myself,” Dickerson continued. “Experimenting with different women when I was younger helped me get experience for what I was looking for and showed me what I was attracted to and what I wasn’t.”

Detailing that his player days helped him realize that “beauty doesn’t matter”, it also made him recognize that “character and a knowledgeable woman are more important” when it came to looking for a future partner.

Olajuwon Dickerson hopes future wife will be “patient” enough to get to know him

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson are set to be married but one of the major red flags viewers pointed out was their experiences with infidelity.

Olajuwon has openly admitted to cheating but the municipal wastewater operator explained later in the interview that, he was looking for someone who was “non-judgemental about [his past].”

Meanwhile, Katina expressed constantly being on the receiving end of a cheater, detailing an experience of how a previous ex had another girlfriend on the side the whole time while dating her.

Like all seasons past, MAFS fans had a lot to say about the future of this particular match.

Attaching a photo of a red flag, one user joked, “Every time Olajuwon opens his mouth.”

“All this cheating talk from Katina and Olajuwon feels like foreshadowing. These producers so damn messy,” another critic wrote.

Olajuwon: I used to be a cheater



Katina: I’m used to being cheated on



Do you think Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson will stay together on Decision Day? Let us know in the comments.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.