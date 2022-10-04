MAFS: Noi Phommasak wears biker shorts and hiking boots in the ‘most beautiful place’

Noi Phommasak appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak has been living it up in Portugal and shared photos from incredible locations during her trip.

Noi raved about the greenery surrounding her in a recent post.

In another post, Noi posed in short shorts while standing in water with a gorgeous waterfall behind her.

Noi’s tropical trip arrives as she celebrates her birthday.

She looked tanned and toned as she basked in a birthday glow during her travels.

MAFS stars showed love to Noi on her birthday, including her MAFS Season 14 costars Katina Goode and Jasmina Outar.

Noi Phommasak poses in the ‘most beautiful’ outdoors

Noi went casual as she enjoyed Portugal’s lush greenery and nature and shared photos on her Instagram Stories.

Noi wore black biker shorts with a white cardigan wrapped around her waist. She bared some skin in a soft pink crop top while a light blue fanny pack lay across her chest.

The look was completed with laced shoes and her long voluminous hair hanging down. Recently, Noi switched up her hair color for a flattering darker look.

Noi named her location Parque Terra Nostra, deemed a must-see place in Furnas, Portugal.

She added at the top of the photo, “The most beautiful place I’ve ever seen,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

In another beautiful location, Noi tagged herself in Ribeira Dos Caldeiroes, as she posed near a waterfall.

Noi’s legs were submerged in water as she placed her hands on her hips and wore a bright pink crop top and short denim shorts.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi shared a photo from her last day on the eventful trip, posing from bed.

She put up two peace signs while looking cozy in a sweater and glasses as she wrote, “My actual last day [peace sign emoji] Exhausted from walking 9 miles & hiking in the pitch DARK [laughing emojis] But we’ll always have the memories.”

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

MAFS stars wish Noi Phommasak a happy birthday

Noi shared several of her birthday posts from friends and costars on her Instagram Stories.

Katina Goode wished Noi a happy birthday and shared a photo of the two posing together.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Jasmina shared a collage of pretty and fun photos with Noi as she wrote her a sweet birthday message.

Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Jasmina’s message expressed gratitude and love for Noi as she raved about her incredible energy. Jasmina deemed Noi “the sweetest soul ever!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.