MAFS: Noi Phommasak strikes a pose in belly-baring top for night out 

Noi Phommasak looked stunning in fall colors with her recent ensemble.

Noi appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston.

She was matched with Steve Moy, and the pair’s marriage got off to a strong start as they felt an instant attraction to one another.

Noi even professed to fall in love with Steve as early as their honeymoon.

However, as the process continued, Noi and Steve hit rough patches. They argued over several issues, including Steve’s unemployment, living together or apart after the show, and Noi’s seemingly passive-aggressive social media activity.

Steve and Noi said yes to staying married on Decision Day and were still together by the time of the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion. However, after the season, Steve and Noi announced their divorce.

Noi appears to be focusing on herself after overcoming a season of tough losses.

Noi Phommasak bares skin in mustard pants and crop top

Noi took to her Instagram Stories to share two photos of her stylish outfit.

In one post, Noi sat on a bench with a brown wall advertising boba.

Noi wore a soft blue jean jacket, a strapless crop top, and mustard bootleg pants that fit her figure perfectly.

She completed the look with tan high heels and her long hair hanging down and cascading over one shoulder as she smiled for the camera. A pair of sunglasses could also be seen in Noi’s hand.

In a second post to her Instagram Story, Noi stood up to show off her outfit sans jacket.

Noi’s soft curls were visible as she posed in front of a wall covered in greenery and a neon sign.

Her midriff was visible in the photo as she stuck one leg out and placed her hands by her side. She also wore a crossbody purse and layered necklaces.

Noi had a positive message for herself over the image, writing, “The best things in life are already mine.”

One couple is still married from Married at First Sight Season 14

Noi’s Married at First Sight season featured five couples getting matched at the start of the season.

However, only one couple is still standing from the Boston cast.

Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman were the first to divorce, calling it quits shortly after the honeymoon.

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher, as well as Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency, said yes to staying married on Decision Day, only to announce their divorce by the time of the reunion.

After the show, Steve and Noi revealed their divorce through a series of messy social media exchanges.

This makes Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson the only MAFS Season 14 couple to remain married.

Currently, Katina and Olajuwon are still going strong and celebrated their one-year anniversary this year.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.