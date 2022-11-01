MAFS: Noi Phommasak ‘smiling hard’ in orange mini dress during day out 

Noi Phommasak appeared on Married at First Sight Season 14 in Boston. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak was in good spirits in a recent stylish post.

The MAFS star enjoyed a lovely day out while showing off her legs in orange.

Noi shared a reminder about energy while sitting on blue benches.

The post was shared with Noi’s 41.9k Instagram followers, who she often keeps updated with motivational posts.

Noi remained positive after enduring the end of her marriage with Steve Moy and the loss of her beloved pet, Sushi.

While it’s been an emotional season for Noi, she’s still maintained her smile, as was evident in her recent post.

Noi Phommasak shows her pearly whites in short ensemble

Noi Phommasak took to her Instagram Stories to share her smiling photo.

In the image, Noi sat on a vibrant blue bench with greenery and a brick building behind her.

Noi wore her dyed tresses down with a middle part as she smiled at the camera.

Noi’s outfit of the day included a bright orange mini dress, and she covered the top with a sheer white collared shirt that was tied in the middle.

The MAFS star looked toned and tan as she crossed her legs and posed for the photo.

Noi wrote over the photo, “SMILE SO HARD Mf wanna find me,” adding, “Get back in your energy baby girl,” with several clapping emojis.

Noi Phommasak smiles on a bench. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak pays tribute to Sushi with a pumpkin

Noi enjoyed October festivities by partaking in pumpkin carving.

Sharing before and after photos, Noi documented her pumpkin carving process.

In the opening shot, Noi looked gorgeous in a checkered crop top and yellow pants while holding up an orange pumpkin.

Noi’s second slide featured a photo of her and a friend working on their pumpkin art.

In the final photo, Noi showed off her work as she smiled while holding up her finished carved pumpkin.

The pumpkin featured the word “Boo!” And the o’s were made to look like little paws.

Noi suggested the paws were in honor of her late dog, Sushi.

She captioned the post, “Before and after, Halloween 🎃 version 👻 *forever inspired by Sushi 🐾.”

While Noi’s posts have mostly been related to fall, she also kept summer vibes alive in a recent post as she wowed in a pink bikini.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.