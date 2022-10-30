MAFS: Noi Phommasak shows off her beach body in skimpy pink bikini

Noi Phommasak stuns in pink bikini. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

It doesn’t seem like Noi Phommasak is ready to trade her swimsuits for sweaters just yet.

The Married at First Sight star is holding on to the last bit of warm weather before her hometown on the East Coast gets slammed with freezing temps.

After announcing that her marriage to Steve Moy has ended, Noi has been putting her energy into living her best single life once again and sharing every bit of her journey with her followers.

She recently posted a new pic of herself enjoying a sandbank in Massachusetts called Brown’s Bank.

While there, Noi showed off her petite frame in a tiny pink bikini with blue accents. Noi posed, standing in the sand with her head turned to the side, allowing her wavy hair to take center stage.

In her caption, she wrote, “Who else feels like it’s still summer ? 😆” as she stood glowing in the sun.

Here’s how MAFS alum Noi Phommasak celebrated her birthday

Recently, Noi turned 35 and planned an amazing trip for herself to celebrate the occasion. She traveled to The Azores, which are islands in Portugal.

Through various posts on social media, Noi shared glimpses of her trip, which she says was life-changing and magical.

The trip took place shortly after Noi experienced multiples heartbreaks in her life. Not only did she announce her divorce, but she also lost her beloved dog, Sushi, after his battle with cancer.

After experiencing some lows in life, Noi used her birthday trip to regroup and find the strength to move forward. Since then, she’s shared multiple successes, including getting a raise at her job, spending more time with her family, and enjoying outings with her friends.

Which couple is still together from MAFS Season 14?

Noi’s season of MAFS was one of the most controversial ones to date. The season started with five couples blindly getting married and before the honeymoons were over, one couple had already decided to call it quits.

On Decision Day, the four remaining couples shocked viewers when they all agreed to stay married. However, by the reunion episode, only two couples were still going strong. Those couples were Katina and Olajuwon, and Noi and Steve.

After Noi and Steve decided they weren’t compatible enough to stay together, Katina and Olajuwon became the last couple standing. They recently celebrated their anniversary and appear to be more in love than ever before.

Although their marriage didn’t last, Steve and Noi only had positive things to say about their time on MAFS. They both stated they learned a lot about themselves, which they hope will come in handy in future relationships.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.