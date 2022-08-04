MAFS: Noi Phommasak shares heartfelt message about heartbreak and loss

Noi Phommasak speaks on heartbreak. Pic credit: @hello_noizy/Instagram

Noi Phommasak is trying not to let life get the best of her despite going through a trying time right now. The Married at First Sight star shared a heartfelt post about grieving and loss and noted that things would start to get better after a while.

Noi knows all too well about loss and grief, as she’s been experiencing both over the past few months.

Following her hot and heavy romance with Steve Moy during their time on the show, the real world proved much harder for them to maneuver, and the couple recently called it quits.

The breakup has proved messy as Noi made it clear that Steve was the one who wanted the divorce despite her begging him to stay. The pair had a back and forth on social media, with people chiming in–many of whom blamed Noi for the split.

Added to the demise of her marriage was the devastating news that her dog Sushi, who we met on the show, had been diagnosed with cancer.

While Noi’s life has turned upside down, she is taking things step by step and remaining hopeful about the future.

Noi Phommasak talks about loss and heartbreak

In a recent Instagram post, the Married at First Sight star shared a video of some happy moments from her life as she looks forward to more of that in her future.

“What happens when life knocks you down? You wake up and do it all over again,” wrote Noi in her post. “When we experience heartbreak or loss, we get bogged down with pain, we grieve and then we start the slow process of healing.”

Despite going through a messy divorce right now, Noi remains hopeful that things will change, noting, “One day, life starts to feel less heavy.”

“We get back to living. We release the confusion and pain. We find a good therapist,” she continued. “We don’t berate ourselves for time spent crying and wishing things were different. We find out our support networks are vast and real. We learn how to stand up for ourselves and to fight for our own happiness.”

Noi Phommasak sees ‘great love’ in her future

The Married at First Sight star noted that things would get better in due time.

“We find new reasons to smile. We discover how rich our lives are outside of romantic love. We may rediscover how resilient we truly are,” said Noi.

“Starting over with the belief you will end up where you are supposed to be is the most courageous gift you can give yourself,” she continued. “Step by step, day by day, this is how you move forward.”

Before ending her post, Noi affirmed that “great love is around the corner, even if that means it’s the journey back to myself. And yes, it does feel good.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.